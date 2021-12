In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the city, Berlin is banning the act of dancing in nightclubs, as well as large venues and events. Effective on Wednesday, December 8, the rule arrives as part of a number of strict regulations that aim to prevent the further spread of the disease. Germany has announced that states with a high number of confirmed cases — which is defined as 350 new infections per 100,000 people — must close entirely. Prior to this new announcement, venues in Berlin had already lowered their capacity to 50% under the “2G” policy.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO