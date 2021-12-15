ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: First Teaser for Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has released the first teaser for their upcoming animated series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” The teaser is introduced by Laurence Fishburne, who is executive producing the series and voicing The Beyonder....

wdwnt.com

