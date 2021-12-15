VIDEO: First Teaser for Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Warner Bros. has announced release dates for several films including DC’s “Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which is now due Aug. 18, 2023. The superhero saga was originally set to premiere on HBO Max, but will now start its run exclusively in theaters.
Starring “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña, “Blue Beetle” will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle, introduced in 2006, as the Mexican-American teen Jaime Reyes. “I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him,” Maridueña told Variety when he was cast. Along with “Batgirl,”...
Comments / 0