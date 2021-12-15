ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNFALL's New Song "Toxicant" Is Endless Nü-Grooves

By Greg Kennelty
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based nü-metal group Sunfall is now streaming their new single "Toxicant," whose runtime is nothing short of groovy as hell. The track incorporates everything from classic nü-metal rapping and bounce grooves to more modern-sounding breakdowns. "'Toxicant'… a toxic substance that's introduced into an environment… a toxic substance...

