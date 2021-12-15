ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football gets NLI from recent S commit Malcolm Jones

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
On the eve of signing day Malcolm Jones made an announcement that he was committing to Michigan State. The one time Virginia Tech commit has completed his flip to Michigan State, signing his national letter of intent.

Player Profile

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6’1″/190 pounds

Hometown: Leesburg, Georgia

High School: Lee County High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 801 nationally

Analysis: Malcolm Jones is a heavy hitter at the safety position. He also has the speed and range to play at the free safety spot, as well as playing the strong safety position. Jones will be a versatile piece in rebuilding the secondary in East Lansing.

Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!

