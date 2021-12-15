Adair County Compensation Board presents recommendation to the Board of Supervisors

(Adair Co.) Jayne Lents presented the Compensation Board’s Recommendation for wage increases to the Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning.

Lents said this is a high number, but she explained how they decided on this recommendation…

The Supervisors acknowledged receipt of the Compensation Board’s Recommendation.

In other news, County Treasurer Brenda Wallace announced Bethany Smith as a new hire. Her start date is December 28th.