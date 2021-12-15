ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Net-Zero Manufacturing Within Reach?

By Marianne Lehnis
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being fired from your own business may be every entrepreneur’s worst nightmare – but every now and then it becomes the springboard from which a new, more remarkable business is born. AESSEAL Director Chris Rea had saved for years to launch into his entrepreneurial dream with the...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pennbizreport.com

Kraft Heinz pledges net zero emissions by 2050

The Kraft Heinz Co. recently released its program designed to achieve the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operational footprint and entire global supply chain by 2050. The company also has set the goal of a 50 percent reduction by 2030. To achieve this goal, the company...
ENVIRONMENT
ArchDaily

Reaching for Zero Energy in High Density Housing

This article was originally published on Common Edge. Buildings contribute nearly 40% of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, so the push is on to “get to zero” on many fronts. What happens when ambitious goals like zero energy meet a conventional building industry that’s structured on repetition and cost, in a market that struggles to keep up with massive demand? This is often—too often—our challenge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

Net-Zero Energy & Net-Zero Carbon: Design Strategies to Reach Performance Goals

Net-Zero Energy & Net-Zero Carbon: Design Strategies to Reach Performance Goals. As the effects of climate change intensify across the world, the AEC industry is shifting toward green building to effectively address the climate crisis. In 2020, members of The American Institute of Architects (AIA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution making environmental stewardship the organization’s top priority. Since then, steady progress has been achieved to develop a Climate Action Plan, evolve the Framework for Design Excellence, and increase participation in the 2030 Commitment. The building and construction sector is responsible for 36% of energy consumption, 38% of energy related carbon emissions, and 50% of resource consumption globally. These percentages are expected to double in total footprint by 2060, exacerbating the negative effects of climate change on the environment. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2021 Report warns of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, and a key temperature limit being broken in just over a decade. The world must act fast to avoid these catastrophic events, and decarbonizing the built environment is a major step in the right direction.
SOLAR POWER
blooloop.com

Polin Waterparks sets out plans to become net-zero

Polin Group, a leading single-source amusement park supplier, has announced that it is working towards becoming net-zero, based on sustainable products and services, as part of its commitment to help decarbonise the attractions industry. Sustainability is key for businesses of all types in the face of climate change and many...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rea
inparkmagazine.com

Polin Waterparks begins sustainability efforts toward net-zero products and services

In recent years, environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria have become increasingly important in the evaluation of potential investments. Companies across many industries are following new regulations and adjusting their practices accordingly. Looking to make waves in this area in the amusement industry, Polin Waterparks envisions a near future in which they will become net-zero based on sustainable products and services.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

We don’t yet have the technology needed to reach net zero in 2050

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. In the past year, the U.N. goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 has been embraced by most large corporations, as well as most governments. But there’s a catch: no one knows yet how to get there. Christoph Schweizer, CEO of Boston Consulting Group, says his firm’s analysis shows the world can get 70% of the way using existing technologies. But 30% of the needed technology “is yet to be invented.”
CHINA
kitco.com

Mosaic commits to net zero by 2040

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. To achieve these targets, Mosaic said it will emphasize opportunities to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions...
INDUSTRY
institutionalinvestor.com

Achieving Net Zero Carbon with Real Assets

Institutional investors have a powerful role in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. Importantly, they have several mechanisms to align their portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty that has prompted many asset owners, asset managers, corporations, and countries to establish net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aesseal#American
naval-technology.com

The Push to Net Zero – Smaller, Lighter, Stronger

NUCAP Industries, the global innovation company widely known as a producer of braking system components, recently announced the creation of a new division within its core business. NUCAP Energy, a Toronto-based large-scale manufacturer of engineered metal surface materials for thermal and structural performance, is the fourth and newest subdivision of...
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

‘Just transition’ is the new ‘net zero’

"Just transition." For the uninitiated, it’s a compelling, albeit vague term. But for those in sustainability circles, it’s quickly rising up the charts. You can hear about it in corporate communications and international policy, and from the bullhorns of any number of advocacy groups. It was front and center last month at COP26, the global climate conference in Scotland.
LABOR ISSUES
TheConversationAU

Blue-sky thinking: net-zero aviation is more than a flight of fantasy

As international air travel rebounds after COVID-19 restrictions, greenhouse gas emissions from aviation are expected to rise dramatically – and with it, scrutiny of the industry’s environmental credentials. Aviation emissions have almost doubled since 2000 and in 2018 reached one billion tonnes. Climate Action Tracker rates the industry’s climate performance as critically insufficient. As the climate change threat rapidly worsens, can aviation make the transition to a low-carbon future – and perhaps even reach net-zero emissions? The significant technological and energy disruption on the horizon for the industry suggests such a future is possible. But significant challenges remain. Achieving a net-zero aviation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Flower Turbines: How This Company Wants to Use Wind to Help the Planet

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In late October into early November, leaders all over the globe met in the United Kingdom to discuss climate change, how to mitigate human impact on Earth and set ambitious goals for sustainable and renewable energy, including solar, hydropower and wind.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
newfoodmagazine.com

Infographic: The Future of Net Zero Eating

The future of food is in sustainability. Clean eating strives to maximise the value of resource use and minimise adverse environmental impacts. A Net Zero diet will not only change how we grow our crops but also our dietary habits – if implemented correctly, this could make all sorts of improvements from combating climate change right through to economic stability.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

How investors can drive us to net zero

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COP26 has created real momentum in getting investors to achieve net zero by 2050. Numerous banks, asset owners, and asset managers made net-zero commitments ahead of the Glasgow meeting, with more than $130 trillion of assets under management now subject to such pledges. That’s good news, but it’s a bit early for a victory lap.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Developing Durable, Sustainable Fabrics: Challenges and Tradeoffs

As consumers harbor growing concerns about climate change, shoppers are demanding to know how their clothing was made and its impact on the environment. Extending garment wear life is one element of a circular economy that can significantly reduce a garment’s impact. The U.K.’s Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimates that extending the average life of a garment by just three months could result in a 5 to 10 percent reduction in its carbon, water and waste footprints. But getting consumers to do this is a key challenge. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with...
ENVIRONMENT
gcaptain.com

Crowley Commits to Net-Zero GHG Emissions By 2050

U.S.-based shipping company Crowley has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across by 2050 across its entire business. To track progress and promote visibility into its emissions reductions, Crowley will be linking up with tech giant Salesforce to develop a maritime-specific GHG monitoring and modeling platform. In order to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
90K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy