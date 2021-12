Democrats once again saw the prospects of President Joe Biden’s landmark Build Back Better legislation delayed, with action on the ambitious package likely stalled until the new year. The clock is ticking for Democrats, as the 2022 midterm elections loom and the window for enacting ambitious policy gets smaller. “We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Thursday evening, acknowledging that the proposal will likely get pushed to the new year. “We will – we must – get Build Back Better passed, even in the face of Republican...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO