ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canes Prospects Heading to the World Juniors

By Matthew Somma
canescountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re less than two weeks away from the most wonderful time of the year. That’s right folks, we’re less than two weeks from the World Junior Championships. The Hurricanes have always had a few prospects on various rosters at the World Juniors, but this year, the Hurricanes could be one of...

www.canescountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Coyotes’ Guenther Ready To Showcase Skill At World Juniors

As the current NHL season faces questions with the rising number of players currently in their team’s COVID-19 protocol, attention has shifted towards the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer. The most intriguing team to keep an eye on as the tournament nears is team Canada.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikael Holm
The Hockey Writers

Team Slovakia Players to Watch at the World Juniors 2022

After a bronze medal victory in 2014-15, Slovakia is once again looking to take home a medal for themselves in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Arguably one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of hockey, Slovakia will once again be bringing a load of talented prospects to the international stage.
HOCKEY
canescountry.com

Storm Advisory 12/17/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes’ color commentator Tripp Tracy has a deep history with the Drury family. He played with Jack’s father and shared with us this memory of holding baby Jack:. If you missed it on the broadcast last night, the Hurricanes were able to get Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis back to Raleigh (along with the players quarantining in Minnesota) via a medical taxi and Tom Dundon’s private jet. [ESPN]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canes#Russia#The World Juniors#Wjc#Canada Seeley#Whl#Chl#Team Canada#Usa Scott Morrow Morrow#Umass
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

2022 World Junior Championship Germany Players to Watch

It’s always disappointing when a nation’s best players aren’t able to compete at the World Juniors. This year, Germany will be without Tim Stützle, who will remain with the Ottawa Senators, as well as John Peterka and Lukas Reichel, who are excelling in the AHL this season. All three are eligible to compete, and many expected them – or, at least, two of them – to anchor Germany’s top line in 2022 after they were some of the most exciting players on the ice in 2021.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy