Holiday fun and concerts await at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

MARQUETTE –Join us for “Holiday Fun!” live and in-person at the museum on Thursday. It’s free to participate. Paint with guest artist Carol Phillips, get to know a few reptiles at Critter Creek, hot cocoa creations in the kitchen, and much more. There will be free books to take home. Activities will be set up upstairs in the exhibit halls. Pre-register for the 3-5 p.m. timeslot or the 5:30-7:30 p.m. timeslot by calling the museum’s front desk at 906-226-3911. Capacity is limited. Masks are required for this event. For details contact museummrjim@gmail.com.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO