A lot can happen in a year, or just over a month, and that is part of the innate challenge of the Arkansas Barbecue Trail. Since launching on November 1, we’ve learned that Sugar Booger’s in Huntsville is closed for the season and Knightfire BBQ in Searcy shut its food truck down after four years to transition into a brick and mortar at the former Wild Sweet Williams location at 304 S. Main St., in Searcy. And we’re aware of two other trucks on trail preparing to open brick and mortars in 2022. We will keep this page updated, so bookmark it if you’re participating. For now, we’ve added another barbecue joint to the trail. Big Gilley’s Smokehouse in Ashdown is now the fifth restaurant in the Piney Woods region. It has received its stamp. Both Sugar Booger’s and Knightfire will still be giving stamps when they open back up next year.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO