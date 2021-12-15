Adapting Stephen King's The Shining: The 1997 TV Miniseries Reenvisions The Overlook Hotel

There are some authors and artists that consistently write compelling fiction, and then there are singular minds like Clive Barker. Hailing from Liverpool, England UK, Barker is most commonly categorized as a horror author, but his artistry spans far beyond the macabre to a more elevated state of consciousness. In modern literature, Stephen King may get all the glory, but Barker is miles ahead in terms of sheer audacity, originality, metaphysical exposition, and creativity. Barker’s unparalleled visions manage to even go beyond what we as humans conceive as existence in terms of conception to death; he is a metaphysical magician. Barker himself admits that his writing style is heavily rooted in the visual sense, which makes sense given his prolific work as a painter in addition to writing and filmmaking. Which is why his fans typically find themselves thinking about the wondrous possibilities of some of his creations on the large or small screen. During the 1980s and 90s, it was hard to imagine some of his works realistically making it to the screen, but with the wonders of CGI now, anything is possible. Here then are 5 Clive Barker stories that deserve a film or long-form television adaptation.

