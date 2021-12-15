ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Adapting Stephen King's The Shining: The 1997 TV Miniseries Reenvisions The Overlook Hotel

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the late 1970s, Stephen King could already see the immense potential that existed in a relationship between his books and Hollywood. On top of the fact that the author was a lifelong cinephile, Brian De Palma’s Carrie was a hit when it arrived in theaters in 1976, and it marked...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
rue-morgue.com

Why Stephen King Still Matters

No writer has had the impact and longevity on the American psyche as Stephen King. A best-selling publishing juggernaut, King has sold millions of books since his first novel, Carrie was published in 1973. (His prolific output started even earlier; his first article was published first professional short story, “The Glass Floor,” to Startling Mystery Stories in 1967.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

Star Wars' Mark Hamill joins Netflix horror series

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the intergalactic film franchise, has been tapped to join a new horror series from Netflix. The streaming platform will be airing The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the short story (and others) by renowned horror writer Edgar Allan Poe. The show has been created by Mike Flanagan, who is also responsible for another one of Netflix's popular horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Prime Video’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Shows The Monsters Becoming Something Even Scarier: Human

While it’s arriving a little later than originally expected, Hotel Transylvania 4, a.k.a. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is now a little over a month away from premiering on its new home, Amazon Prime Video. Dracula, Mavis and the rest of the gang are back for another round of spook-tastic entertainment, but as shown off in the latest trailer, the final entry in the animated film series will see its monstrous characters turning into something especially scary in their eyes: humans.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Guillermo del Toro "Would Have Killed to Adapt" Stephen King's PET SEMATARY

Stephen King’s horror novel Pet Semetary has been adapted twice so far as feature films. The original film was great and it scared the living shit out of me when I was a kid. The remake was a decent adaptation, but it could’ve been better. I’d gladly trade the most recent adaptation in for one directed by Guillermo del Toro and he would love the opportunity to do it!
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
TVShowsAce

TV Adaptation Coming of ‘Nameless’ By Author Dean Koontz

A series of short stories titled Nameless by horror/fantasy/thriller author Dean Koontz will be adapted into a new TV series. Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding gets to star in, and executive produce the series. Read on to find out more about the adaptation of the 12 exciting short stories.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The George Romero-Helmed Stephen King Adaptation We'll Never Get To See

Movie fans and horror fans alike mourned the death of the legendary George A. Romero in July of 2017. It wasn't just the passing of a man, but the cornerstone of a genre. With his scrappy indie movie "Night of the Living Dead" in 1968, the American-Canadian filmmaker ushered in a new era of modern horror. He then one-upped himself with various genre-centric works over the course of his career. You know the names: "Dawn of the Dead," "Day of the Dead," "Creepshow," "Knightriders," "Land of the Dead." Even his slept-on work, like the bio-horror flick "The Crazies" and proto-A24 vampire drama "Martin," have gotten second looks and earned cult followings.
MOVIES
Variety

The Beatles Almost Starred in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for Director Stanley Kubrick

On Aug. 31, 1998, Variety reported that New Zealand filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh would transform J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy of books into three films. Reporter Benedict Carver added that the books are “a highly prized literary property that has eluded filmmakers for years.” It was the culmination more than three decades of trying to adapt Tolkien’s work for the screen, after the world of visual effects had finally caught up to the British author’s fantastical storylines. But three decades before, the Beatles had tried to get a “Lord of the Rings” film off the ground. After playing...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Clive Barker Stories That Deserve Film or TV Adaptations

There are some authors and artists that consistently write compelling fiction, and then there are singular minds like Clive Barker. Hailing from Liverpool, England UK, Barker is most commonly categorized as a horror author, but his artistry spans far beyond the macabre to a more elevated state of consciousness. In modern literature, Stephen King may get all the glory, but Barker is miles ahead in terms of sheer audacity, originality, metaphysical exposition, and creativity. Barker’s unparalleled visions manage to even go beyond what we as humans conceive as existence in terms of conception to death; he is a metaphysical magician. Barker himself admits that his writing style is heavily rooted in the visual sense, which makes sense given his prolific work as a painter in addition to writing and filmmaking. Which is why his fans typically find themselves thinking about the wondrous possibilities of some of his creations on the large or small screen. During the 1980s and 90s, it was hard to imagine some of his works realistically making it to the screen, but with the wonders of CGI now, anything is possible. Here then are 5 Clive Barker stories that deserve a film or long-form television adaptation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtland Mead
Person
Tommy Lee Wallace
Person
Stephen King
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Mick Garris
Person
Steven Weber
CinemaBlend

There's A Stephen King Classic That Guillermo Del Toro Wants To Adapt, And It Sounds Amazing

Guillermo del Toro has made a name for himself by creating wonderfully weird tales of horror, monsters, and fantastical creatures. Movies like The Shape of Water, Hellboy, and Pan’s Labyrinth have cemented his status as a master of the macabre. So who would be better than the Oscar winner to adapt a Stephen King novel? Apparently, he’s already got this classic in mind.
MOVIES
Collider

Ridley Scott's 'Legend' Shows How Vital Music Is To Film

Director’s cuts: the best of them are powerful arguments for letting talented filmmakers go wild in the medium, while the worst are arguments against dodgy marketing labels. But I’ve been equally fascinated by what might be called “composer’s cuts”: those instances where a composer’s score for a film is completed, replaced for whatever reason, and then restored. They aren’t as easy to come by, and it’s not a one-to-one comparison with director’s cuts; a composer isn’t responsible for providing a consistent vision through every stage of production. But few elements can change the perception of pictures the way music can. A scene with the same editing, effects, and sound can be enhanced or ruined by the choice in underscore.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan Is Doing Something Wild With His Next Movie

While fans and critics have shared a wide variety of opinions about the work of M. Night Shyamalan over the course of his career, one aspect of his filmography that can't be denied is that he doesn't make "simple" movies. Going back to his breakout twist-filled hit The Sixth Sense in 1999, all of the writer/director's movies have featured elements that are daring and/or experimental – either in their storytelling or their style. It's for this reason that it is perpetually intriguing to learn about what he is cooking up next, and that's certainly holding true for the project that he is currently developing, as he is preparing to undertake one of the most challenging endeavors possible in the medium: he is working on a one-shot film.
MOVIES
The Guardian

A Clockwork Orange at 50: Stanley Kubrick’s biggest, boldest provocation

Throughout his career, Stanley Kubrick never cared much about ingratiating himself to the audience, so it’s an achievement that A Clockwork Orange, his controversial adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ 1962 novel, is the most repellent film of his career. That’s not to say it isn’t an audacious and frequently brilliant film, but watching it can feel like getting into a 136-minute argument – with Kubrick, with yourself, and with a society that wrestles imperfectly (and often unjustly and tragically) with issues of law-and-order and individual rights. There’s something here to infuriate people on both ends of the political spectrum, and even if you accept it as a satire that has no ideological allegiances, that can be infuriating, too. And this is to say nothing of its extreme unpleasantness.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shining#The Overlook Hotel#The Great King#Abc#Standards Practices
Rolling Stone

Stanley Kubrick: A Clockwork Utopia

London — “I think,” says Stanley Kubrick, eyeing the red warning light blinking on the control panel, “that I’d better report back to ground control.” He picks up the radio telephone handset and switches himself into the network. “This is 285 calling. Hello, this is 285. Please connect me with 783 … Andros? This is Stanley … I have a problem.”
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies About Outer Space of All Time

“Space. The final frontier.” So said Capt. James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” television series. For explorers like Kirk and also for movie directors, space is a frontier of limitless possibilities. Because no one knows exactly what is out there in the dark, starry night, screenwriters and directors can […]
MOVIES
Collider

The Irony of ‘West Side Story’ Being Stephen Sondheim’s Greatest Film Adaptation

The impact of the works of Stephen Sondheim cannot be understated. Through his witty, insightful lyrics and gorgeous, complex music, his shows revolutionized the American musical theater in more ways than can be comprehended, being awarded with eight Tonys, eight Grammys, and an Oscar over the course of his career. Not to mention, there are the generations of composers he mentored, both directly and indirectly, to write in their own voices to push the form even further. At the time of his recent death at the age of 91, a gender swapped revival of his musical Company was in previews on Broadway, a well reviewed revival of Assassins was running Off-Broadway, and a new film adaptation of West Side Story from the legendary Steven Spielberg was to have its premiere a few days later. These works created decades ago are still thrilling and moving audiences today.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Wednesday”: Meet George Burcea, Who Will Be Playing Lurch in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Series

A few actors have taken on the role of Lurch, The Addams Family‘s long-suffering Butler, over the years, most famously Ted Cassidy, who played the original incarnation of the character for the classic “Addams Family” TV series. The (mostly) silent servant, a Frankenstein-like man, was always there at the pull of a noose, ready to take care of any humorous needs Gomez, Morticia, Fester and the gang had at any given moment. Lurch was a role the late Cassidy would go on reprise a decade later in “The Addams Family” animated series in the 1970s.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why Guillermo Del Toro Is A Master Of Horror And Fantasy

In this day and age, there are so many directors in Hollywood that have truly become icons. Names like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and more have delivered outstanding films. But one name I’ll be talking about today, in my opinion, stands above the rest, and that is Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone Is Starring On A TV Show For The First Time, And The Yellowstone Creator Is Involved

For decades, Sylvester Stallone has been known to the public as a titan of cinema. The 75-year-old Hollywood legend has been Rocky Balboa, Judge Dredd and even King Shark of The Suicide Squad. Despite this, Stallone keeps finding ways to change things up, and he’s now set to do so again. The actor is officially set to take on his first starring role in a TV series. And if that weren’t exciting enough, the series comes from the mind of Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy