Oversize/Overweight Permit Weather Travel Restriction in Effect

(Des Moines) Oversize/Overweight permitted vehicles will be restricted from traveling effective noon on December 15 until 30 minutes before sunrise on December 16.

Scott Suhr, the district planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, says oversized/overweight load restrictions are starting at noon today.

The national weather service has issued a high wind warning for the State of Iowa from noon today until daybreak on Thursday, December 16. Powerful sustained winds speeds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 70 mph are expected. Travel will become extremely difficult in the afternoon and evening, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and buses. Suhr says a similar weather episode happened 25-years ago.

We encourage Motor Carriers to plan and find safe parking before the storm. Would you please monitor https://www.511ia.org/ for the latest road conditions and travel restrictions?