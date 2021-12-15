Hope, Heroes, and Feats Of Humanity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article2021 has been a year like no other. Many of us were out of our comfort zone because of what’s happening in the world. And some people stepped out even further. Meet some people from Connecticut who’ve done bold, brave things - including a man who went from completely paralyzed to...

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
It’s a legal debate that often goes round and round in circles — this tension between personal responsibility and corporate liability. The topic is debated in Brian Valentine, Vincent Termini, and Marc Weisi’s short documentary, Hero or Not. As background, Hero or Not is the product of The Yerwood Center...
Baby fever has taken over for Kodak and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. Months ago, it was officially announced that Kodak was expecting his second child with the real estate agent, and it all came as a shock considering he was recently cuddled up with rapper Mellow Rackz on Instagram. The two seemingly suggested that they were engaged, but that soon quickly fizzled and there were reports that the couple was no more.
In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
Charlotte will have a new look soon as Scarlett Fernandez has revealed that she’s leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity that [executive producer] Frank Valentini and [casting director] Mark Teschner gave me in 2016,” she shared on Instagram. “Playing Charlotte Cassadine was my...
They are holding their 36th annual Feed a Friend Food Drive. They're collecting food in person and raising money on Thursday and Friday on Rocky 98.5 FM radio. They say the end of extended unemployment and other stimulus makes work like this more important than last.
2. GAYLE – abcdefu – Colin Jay Remix. 3. Childish Gambino – Redbone – Vin Postéga Remix. 5. Bee Gees – You Should Be Dancing – Ku De Ta Remix. Catch DJcity in the House every week on DJcity’s Mixcloud. Follow Mojaxx...
Materials scientist Ainissa Ramirez has made it her mission to tell the stories of little known inventors. She shines a light on the women and people of color that have helped create everything from the ice cream scoop to the GPS. This week on Disrupted, a conversation with Ainissa Ramirez.
It’s the holiday season! Time to binge watch shows, read ALL the books piling up on our nightstands and listen to podcasts on the long drive to grandma’s house. Today on Where We Live, we talk about the best podcasts, shows and books of 2021. NPR TV Critic...
Chicago-based singer, rapper and producer Lance Skiiiwalker (aka Lance Howard) teams up with singer-songwriter and fellow producer SiR (aka Sir Darryl Farris) for “Peso,” a languid, dreamy R&B tune that samples Tupac’s “Do For Love” from 1997’s R U Still Down? (Remember Me). The song—from Howard’s recently released EP, Chapter 2: Internal Shine—is more than an ode to making money, it’s about spending time alone, introspection and contemplation. “I’ve always made music to inspire people to live life with curiosity, joy, and imagination,” he says in statement. “During the pandemic everyone has been forced to be alone more often, so it’s the perfect time to learn self growth and love. Stay introverted!”
