ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Human Factor: How CIOs are Rethinking the IT Org

Computerworld
 5 days ago

IT leaders are living through a “volatile, competitive, and opportunity-laden era,” according to IDC. In response, digital technologies are driving future priorities for IT teams. But this shift has IT leaders ready...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
threatpost.com

Next-Gen Maldocs & How to Solve the Human Vulnerability

Malicious email attachments with macros are one of the most common ways hackers get in through the door. Huntress security researcher John Hammond discusses how threat hunters can fight back. Any cybersecurity attack — whether it be a breach, an incident or any form of compromise — starts with hackers...
TECHNOLOGY
Healthcare IT News

How CIOs can turn flawed data into 'healthy data'

The U.S. healthcare ecosystem is quite complex, and there is a focus on healthcare outcomes, controlling costs and improving data. The importance of healthcare data quality and how "healthy data" can improve overall healthcare quality cannot be overstated. This has been of paramount importance to Dr. Oleg Bess, a practicing...
Forbes

Rethinking The Candidate Experience

The competition for talent is back on in a big way. The effects of the pandemic have been widespread, and there are debates of whether there is actually a worker shortage, or whether unemployment benefits were too attractive for some workers to pass up. This means that employers may need to hike salaries in order to attract people back to work.
MARKETS
InformationWeek

Can CIOs Become CEOs?

Greg Carmichael of Fifth Third Bank, Stephen Gillett of Starbucks, Philip Clarke of Tesco PLC, Dawn Lepore of Schwab Co., and Tim Campos of Facebook, all have one thing in common: They started out as chief information officers and followed the path to become chief executive officers. In so doing,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orgs#Cios#Comcast Business And Idc#Dx
Computerworld

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment

This study applies the IDC MarketScape methodology to evaluate major global collaborative and community platform vendors. As the pandemic drove the increased need for collaborative technologies, three primary categories emerged: team collaborative applications, team collaborative applications with native work management, and enterprise communities — community management platforms that connect within and outside the enterprise. For this document, IDC identified leaders in the team collaborative applications and enterprise community functional markets. In detail:
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

For This CIO, “Technology Is the Basis of Change”

VMware’s Agents of Change initiative celebrates technology leaders who challenge the status quo. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, they create unlimited possibilities for their businesses. Here’s the next leader in the Agents of Change series: Salvatore Cassara, Chief Information Officer at SGB-SMIT Group. Technology is the...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Enabling Workforce Productivity While Protecting Your Data

In today’s “new way of working” you need to give users the resources they need, and on the devices that they use, while providing robust controls to keep corporate data secure. In this audio webcast experts from IDC and Corsica will show you how to keep your organization’s data secure while allowing end users to remain productive wherever they are.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Computerworld

Atlassian’s Confluence gets new features aimed at making content more engaging

Atlassian’s Confluence this week rolled out new features to its workspace platform aimed at making content more polished and presentation-ready. The biggest change is the addition of Presenter Mode; it allows users to turn pages into interactive presentations, meaning they can write, design, gather feedback, and then present pages all from one tool. Those tasks can all be done simultaneously with other people.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

How Slack expedites the software development lifecycle

Engineers are now working with more widely distributed teams as remote work becomes normalized across many industries. This means engineers are working with more tools and software than ever before. Constant context switching between tools takes up precious time that could be used to ship code. Slack is the channel-based...
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

What's in Store for CIOs in 2022?

We've all witnessed some profound changes over the last two years. They have been quick, overwhelming and accelerated. And while change is constant, the accelerated pace of change is here to stay, especially when we talk technology transformation. A general theme for 2022 will be companies starting to reap the...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Slack for Technical Teams ROI Estimator

By answering some questions, you will receive free access to a high-level estimate of the "Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams" for your organization. Slack is a collaboration hub that helps companies unlock the full potential of their people and technology. Slack provides employees with dedicated, focused spaces to work with immediate teams (in workspaces) while allowing them to connect with the broader organization around projects and conversations (in channels).
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Critical Capabilities for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide

This Critical Capabilities report aims to provide application leaders, as well as digital workplace decision makers, with an understanding of the relative strengths of UCaaS offerings from leading vendors. In each of the vendor write-ups, we identify regions in which the vendor operates, as well as areas in which each vendor has particularly strong operations.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Cloud Cost Optimization: Strategies for Reducing and Managing Cloud Spending

The cloud can drastically change the economic model of IT, but only when provisioned and used correctly. Many enterprises only recognize problems well after they have launched their cloud journey, and as they continue to expand cloud consumption, their environments become increasingly complex and challenging to manage. In this report, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, examines the obstacles to optimizing and managing cloud costs, along with strategies for minimizing and avoiding cloud cost pitfalls.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

The digital-first toolkit

Organizations of all sizes, across all industries, are embracing this moment to reinvent the way we work. Some will remain fully remote, some will anchor to an office, and many will employ a hybrid model. But the common denominator among those leading the charge is a “digital-first” approach.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Learn How to Approach Migrating to the Cloud

Migrating to the cloud has proven to be one of the most effective strategies for organizations to build operational resiliency and enhance their competitive advantage. Organizations that migrate to the cloud find it very critical that the migration process aligns with their organization for long-term success. Download this guide to...
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

How Choosing a Technology Rotation strategy Can Help Meet Corporate Sustainability Goals

IDC’s research tells us that more than three fourths of businesses have made some form of a sustainability pledge. IT organizations are now looking for new ways to support this effort. This webinar will focus on the concept of technology rotation as a means of reducing the impact of technology products on the planet. In addition, technology rotation provides better security, improved management, enhanced employee experiences, and better efficiency. Experts from Dell and IDC will provide data and key insights to help you meet these goals and up-level IT operations.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Beyond the funnel: reimagining the sales experience with Slack

Helping is the new selling—and that starts with your reps. The new normal of sales depends on solutions and relationships more than ever before. Slack gives you the tools you need to create a sales environment where reps focus their energy on relationships with prospects instead of focusing on administration and coordination.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Scaling Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Workloads

Businesses know that not acting on AI is a risk that could pose an existential threat, allowing their competitors to possibly gain an edge over the business using previously unavailable data and capabilities to grow and delight their customer base. AI is here and now. Serious AI initiatives are being undertaken worldwide, across both industries and company sizes.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Take the controls: How CIOs can become digital transformation pilots

For many organizations, COVID-19 accelerated the pace of digital transformation. But for some CIOs and technology leaders, their roles haven’t evolved to keep up. Once focused on running IT operations, many of today’s CIOs can be described as “co-pilots” – they advise and support fellow leaders on how to shape and deliver transformation. To harness the full potential of digital technologies, CIOs must take the controls, reimagine enterprise architecture, and chart the course through business transformation. In this provocative session, three CIOs will share the secrets behind successfully taking the pilot’s seat.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy