The Human Factor: How CIOs are Rethinking the IT Org

IDC’s research tells us that more than three fourths of businesses have made some form of a sustainability pledge. IT organizations are now looking for new ways to support this effort. This webinar will focus on the concept of technology rotation as a means of reducing the impact of technology products on the planet. In addition, technology rotation provides better security, improved management, enhanced employee experiences, and better efficiency. Experts from Dell and IDC will provide data and key insights to help you meet these goals and up-level IT operations.

