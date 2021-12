NORMAN, Okla. — It's not every day you see the shortest player on the roster lead the team in rebounds, but that was exactly the case in the Sooners' 70-50 win over UT Arlington Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. Guard Umoja Gibson pulled down eight rebounds and also led the team with 14 points, as Oklahoma had no problems moving to 9-2. Gibson, who hit 4-of-8 3-pointers, also dished out an assist and recorded a steal in the blowout. He managed all that production in 23 minutes of game action.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO