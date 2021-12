He'd known even a few months ago in his heart this could be how it all goes down, so he wasn't about to interrupt that return to Nebraska even as other pitches came his way. Make no mistake on it, Mickey Joseph had other coaching opportunities in the last couple weeks, but didn't entertain more than one of them. Another possibility came up right when he was taking the job in Nebraska, he even noted Wednesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO