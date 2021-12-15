ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWS outage hits West Coast as Twitch, PlayStation, Slack see problems [Update: Fixed]

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAWS is experiencing an outage this morning with many services possibly being impacted as a result. At the moment, AWS is looking into problems happening for West Coast users. Update 8:14 am PT: Amazon says the US-WEST-2 region covering Oregon is now working normally again too. Update 8:10 am...

9to5mac.com

Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
CNET

AWS outage appears to cause issues at Twitch, PSN and other sites

Amazon Web Services says it has resolved an issue following what appeared to be another outage. On Wednesday, the status page for AWS showed "connectivity issues" in some of its western US regions. The outage appeared to cause problems at multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network, according to reports on Down Detector.
TECHNOLOGY
WebProNews

AWS Issue Causing Major Outages

An issue with AWS is impacting a large swath of the internet, with multiple companies experiencing issues. As the world’s largest cloud provider, AWS helps power some of the web’s biggest names. Unfortunately, that also means an issue with AWS can impact a large number of other companies and services.
TECHNOLOGY
windowscentral.com

Xbox Party Chat, AWS, Twitch, PlayStation Network, and more are down right now

Several major services on the web appear to be down, including AWS, Twitch, and PlayStation Network. Xbox Party Chat also seems to be affected by the outage. This is a developing story, and we'll update it as more information becomes available. AWS, Twitch, PlayStation Network, and several major internet services...
VIDEO GAMES
infosecurity-magazine.com

AWS Outage Hits Eastern US

Amazon's cloud computing network suffered a five-hour outage on Tuesday, chiefly impacting individuals and businesses in the eastern United States. Online services provided by a swathe of companies were disrupted by the incident at Amazon Web Services, which also affected Amazon's own e-commerce business. Gaming site League of Legends PUBG...
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Amazon Outages Affecting Thousands of Customers on Netflix, Slack

Thousands faced outages today when Amazon Web Services glitched and went down on Tuesday afternoon. The outages affected popular streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix as well as Amazon’s main e-commerce site, corporate messaging program Slack, crypto exchange Coinbase and stock site Robinhood. The most recent update to the outages...
BUSINESS
doorcountydailynews.com

AWS outage negatively impacting internet

There is a reason why you might be struggling with buying your items from Amazon or binging your favorite show on Netflix. Amazon Web Services, also known as AWS, reported issues with outages at around 9:45 a.m. The source of the outage is with the US-EAST-1 cloud region. Amazon has identified the issues and says the company is “actively working towards recovery.” The cause of the outage was not known as of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Nathan Drager from Quantum PC Services in Sturgeon Bay says outages like this have a big ripple effect around the globe.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

At AWS, Virginia is for outages

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Enterprise. Today: The common thread behind many AWS outages, an AI technique that does more with less, and oh my, MySQL. Northern Virginia is hallowed ground in the history of the internet. A foundational network exchange was built there in the early 1990s and it remains to this day an important crossroads for the world’s data, as well as the home of AWS’ oldest, largest, most important and most troublesome cloud complex: US-East-1.
VIRGINIA STATE
technewstoday.com

Steam Missing File Privileges [FIXED]

Steam is a powerful tool used as a dashboard of sorts for many PC games available on the market. However, this kind of software does have its issues. One of the most common errors is an error that reads something like “An Error has occurred while updating ‘PUBG’ (missing file privileges).”
VIDEO GAMES
bleepingcomputer.com

AWS down again, outage impacts Twitch, Zoom, PSN, Hulu, others

Amazon AWS is experiencing an outage that has impacted numerous online services, including Twitch, Zoom, PSN, Xbox Live, Doordash, Quickbooks Online, and Hulu. This ongoing outage started at approximately 7:43 AM PST and affects the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 regions according to AWS' status page. According to reports [1, 2, 3],...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Beta News

The Independent

Amazon Web Services down: Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack and more all hit by simultaneous tech issues

An Amazon Web Services outage took down some of the largest websites in the internet, including Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack, and more.Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch - which is owned by Amazon - and more all also reported issues.Amazon says it was investigating “Internet connectivity issues” and claims to have resolved the problem, although users may still experience difficulties using the services.As the service is relied on by so many companies, when a problem occurs it can have huge knock-on effects. “We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally”, Amazon wrote on its status page.This comes just days after another major outage at Amazon Web Services, which had similarly widespread effects on other parts of the internet.More follows... Read More Large parts of the internet are breakingAmazon is shutting down Alexa serviceAmazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards for payments
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

AWS outage hit collaboration vendors, highlights risk of cloud-based tools

The Tuesday outage at an Amazon Web Services data center affected services from several collaboration software vendors, highlighting how reliant companies have become on cloud providers for a variety of workplace tools. Asana, Smartsheet, Trello, and Slack — all of which host their services on the AWS cloud — reported...
COMPUTERS
CNET

AWS outage causes problems at multiple sites

Amazon Web Services said it has resolved an issue that again took down sites and services across the internet. On Wednesday, the status page for AWS showed "connectivity issues" in some of its western US regions. The outage appeared to cause problems at multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network, according to reports on Down Detector.
TECHNOLOGY

