Black Leaders Are 'Insulted' By Biden's Response To Voting Rights

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
A group of Black leaders is set to meet privately with President Joe Biden this week in an effort to push the commander-in-chief on getting federal voting rights legislation passed.

" We want them to be more aggressive and public about it –– time is running out," Rev. Al Sharpton said. "While we are procrastinating, states are changing their laws," the National Action Network founder continued. "This is bigger than just a race issue. We're talking about undermining the democracy ."

For months, two key pieces of legislation that would secure protection for American voters at the federal level have stalled in Congress. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act would prevent states from changing election laws, and ensure protections for millions of ballots.

Leaders say that while Biden is pushing his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, little pressure is being applied to Democrats to find a way around the filibuster rule to get the legislation passed.

After claiming victory of Trump last November, Biden said himself he owed the win in large part to the Black voters who turned out to the polls in critical precincts around the country .

Black leaders say that same energy is needed to protect those voters' rights ahead of the looming midterm election season.

"Voting rights needs to be the very next thing we take up," Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia told NBC News . "It needs to be the very next thing. And in fact, we should not go home for recess until we at least have a defined and clear path for how we're going to pass voting rights."

Warnock made history in 2020, becoming the first Black senator to represent Georgia in the state's history. Georgia also flipped blue, after 30 years of giving its electoral votes to a Republican candidate.

But it's also led the wave among dozens of states who passed voting restriction laws following the record turnout –– driven in part by mail-in and early voting access.

The White House has responded to all of this by stating that Democrats will "out organize" Republicans at the local and state levels in order to circumvent the newly imposed voting restrictions. Activists are insulted by the notion.

That way of thinking is a "horrendous strategy" that is "morally and ideologically bankrupt" Cliff Albright , co-founder of Black Voters Matter , said. "It's going to lose them both chambers of Congress," he added. " It's insulting to Black voters ."

Comments / 6

moraesbr
3d ago

Al Sharpton is supporting the Voting Rights Act? That’s more than enough reason for the bill not get approved, Al Sharpton is a crook, a charlatan, anything supported by that man must be seen as bad to the American people!

Reply
3
chris pye
3d ago

I'm still trying to figure out what voting rights these people are talking about? They have the same voting rights as everybody else.

Reply(1)
3
Derrick Barnes
3d ago

Exactly what rights don't black voters have?? If getting a proper identification is racist then why are blacks complaining about the wealth and income gap between whites and blacks?? They are just like everybody else and need identification to get a bank account, car loan , home loan and a decent job or are those things racist also ?

Reply
2
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

