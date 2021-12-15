ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Insurance companies deploy to scenes of tornado wreckage

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people figure out what's next...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Midwest Tornadoes Could Cost $5B in Insurance Payouts

Insurance companies could make payouts of up to $5 billion from last week’s deadly tornadoes in the Midwest. As The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Dec. 17), that number would make these storms — which struck six states and killed dozens of people — among the costliest tornadoes in history. The damage is so wide ranging that some insurance companies have begun using aerial imagery to determine where claims will originate.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Kentucky tornado - latest: Biden arrives to tour wreckage as survivors plead for more temporary housing

President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey wreckage left in the wake of the tornadoes that wrought havoc in six states last weekend. The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including at least 13 children.Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those - including seven children - were reported on a single street.Kentucky...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Insurance Journal

AM Best Sees Tornado Losses as Manageable for Insurers

Analysts at ratings firm AM Best said they expect the insured losses from the tornadoes that devastated central and southern U.S. last weekend will dampen underwriting results for insurers but that insurers will be able to absorb them, even though supply chain and inflation challenges may exacerbate losses. AM Best...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Scammers#Extreme Weather
KHBS

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deploy to Kentucky for tornado response

ROGERS, Ark. — Volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are leaving from Rogers Monday to help with recovery efforts in Kentucky following the deadly tornado. “Like most disasters, you really don't know what the need is until you get on the ground and us having the ability to flex and drive 30 minutes away from the disaster and buy the things that we need,” said Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the founder of SDIA. “Whether it's food tarps fuel, water, if people will reach deep and consider giving to us during this disaster especially during such a powerful time of year with the holidays happening. And we'd love anything that people are willing to donate at this point. Fuel costs are really going to be high.”
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Carolina

SC Red Cross deploying help to tornado victims

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Help is on the way to the areas hardest hit by the weekend's tornadoes from right here in the Upstate. The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying four volunteers. The organization has already set up at least eight shelters in Kentucky, which are housing almost 200 people, according to a press release.
GREENVILLE, SC
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Kentucky to help with tornado recovery

BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 is leaving for Kentucky to help aide in recovery efforts following the tornadoes that occurred on Friday night. According to a press release from the Boone County Fire Protection District, the task force has been activated for deployment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a type III task force. The team includes 35 personnel and 10 ground support personnel with over 100,000 pounds of equipment.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
kelo.com

Searchers continue combing wreckage from tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The agonizing wait for answers continues at a Kentucky candle factory where searchers are combing through wreckage after a tornado struck. Kentucky’s governor is warning the state’s death toll from an outbreak of tornadoes could top 100. Rescuers in the increasingly bleak search are picking through the splintered ruins of homes and businesses including the factory. Gov. Andy Beshear says it will be a miracle if anyone else is rescued. Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.
ENVIRONMENT
wpsu.org

Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes through the Midwest

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. In Edwardsville, Illinois the tornado ripped through an Amazon Distribution Hub with confirmed fatalities on site. At least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone, the governor said, and the death toll may be more than 100 before the end of the day.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

Red Cross of Georgia deploys volunteers to tornado-struck communities

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Authorities are still trying to determine the total number of deaths as the aftermath of several catastrophic tornadoes continues to linger across the Midwest. Assistance is pouring in from all corners of the country, including Georgia's Red Cross. Volunteers from metro Atlanta and Northwest Georgia are...
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Florida Should Brace for Off-Season Hurricanes

Some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Hurricane season this year, totaling over $70 billion in damages. Then, 30 named storms tore the Sunshine state in 2020. When put in perspective, these numbers are beyond concerning. Atlantic Hurricane seasons usually witness some 14 named storms. The recent years have seen these numbers double.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

No More Survivors Expected in Wreckage of Amazon Warehouse Hit by Tornado

Authorities in Edwardsville, Illinois, no longer expect to find any survivors in the wreckage of the Amazon warehouse hit by a tornado on Friday night. With six deaths confirmed following the brutal storm, the fire chief confirmed late Saturday that all response efforts will now be devoted to “search and recovery.” At least forty-five people walked away from the wrecked warehouse after its roof fell and walls caved in. However, there was no comprehensive account of how many people were at the facility, so authorities cannot yet be certain how many people may have been hurt, or possibly killed, by the disaster.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy