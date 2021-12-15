Insurance companies deploy to scenes of tornado wreckage

ROGERS, Ark. — Volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are leaving from Rogers Monday to help with recovery efforts in Kentucky following the deadly tornado. “Like most disasters, you really don't know what the need is until you get on the ground and us having the ability to flex and drive 30 minutes away from the disaster and buy the things that we need,” said Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the founder of SDIA. “Whether it's food tarps fuel, water, if people will reach deep and consider giving to us during this disaster especially during such a powerful time of year with the holidays happening. And we'd love anything that people are willing to donate at this point. Fuel costs are really going to be high.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO