Argentina cuts taxes on grain exports, but only if they're organic

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firm, led by gains in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts stemming from concerns about crop development in the U.S. Plains. * Dry and unseasonably warm weather is threatening yield prospects for winter wheat in the U.S. Plains bread basket, crop and weather experts said. Windstorms this week have added to concerns. * The Taiwan Flour Millers Association has issued an international tender to purchase 110,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 1-1/4 cents at $7.71-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 4-1/4 cents at $8.08 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 2-1/2 cents to $10.24-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn. Traders say the market feels technically weak after the most-active contract failed to take out the 4-1/2-month high it hit in November on Wednesday. * CBOT March corn futures ended overnight trading off 1-1/4 cents at $5.90 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Soybean futures easing on mild profit-taking after the most-active contract hit overnight its highest price on a continuous basis since Nov. 18. * Traders said the market is still seen as technically strong after the benchmark CBOT January futures contract rose above its 100-day moving. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * January soybeans last traded half a cent lower at $12.76-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)

