Agriculture

Argentina cuts taxes on grain exports, but only if they're organic

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will cut export taxes on soybeans, corn and wheat, but only if they are organics, which currently make up a small fraction of the major grains producer's harvest. The South American country's government said many organic and ecological products would see export...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans extend gains as dry weather outlook lends support

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Monday, rising for a fifth consecutive session, as a dry South American weather outlook lends support. The Buenos Aires grains exchange said last week that Argentina's central farm belt is set for very high temperatures in the coming days, followed by moderate to heavy rains. This comes after it warned recently about the impact of expected dry weather on soybean and corn production.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina plans controls on corn, wheat export volumes

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government established a system on Friday to control export volumes of corn and wheat, a move aimed at preventing domestic shortages of the grains and to tamp down food prices amid swirling inflation. The resolution - published in the official gazette - said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French wheat shipments outside European Union at three-year low in November

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month reached their lowest for a November since the 2018/19 season as shipments to China slowed following a brisk October, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 802,700 tonnes in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina caps corn, wheat exports in bid to tamp down prices

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Argentine government on Friday capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grains shortages and tamp down rising food values ​​in the country, which is battling high inflation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil government reaffirms lower biofuel content in diesel for 2022

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed into law a measure to reduce the country's mandatory biodiesel content in diesel to 10% for all of 2022, in a setback for powerful local biofuels and oilseeds processor lobbies. Brazil was supposed to adopt a 14% biofuel mix...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn set multi-month highs on S.American crop uncertainty

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed higher on Friday, hitting a 2-1/2 month top on worries about South American crop weather coupled with chart-based buying, traders said. Corn futures set a four-month high near $6 a bushel and wheat followed the firm trend. Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn, soybeans steady to down 2 cents; wheat up 1-4 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat futures firm, led by gains in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts stemming from concerns about crop development in the U.S. Plains. * Dry and unseasonably warm weather is threatening yield prospects for winter wheat in the U.S. Plains bread basket, crop and weather experts said. Windstorms this week have added to concerns. * The Taiwan Flour Millers Association has issued an international tender to purchase 110,000 tonnes of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 1-1/4 cents at $7.71-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 4-1/4 cents at $8.08 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 2-1/2 cents to $10.24-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn. Traders say the market feels technically weak after the most-active contract failed to take out the 4-1/2-month high it hit in November on Wednesday. * CBOT March corn futures ended overnight trading off 1-1/4 cents at $5.90 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Soybean futures easing on mild profit-taking after the most-active contract hit overnight its highest price on a continuous basis since Nov. 18. * Traders said the market is still seen as technically strong after the benchmark CBOT January futures contract rose above its 100-day moving. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * January soybeans last traded half a cent lower at $12.76-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Sticky situation: Canada taps maple syrup reserves to meet soaring demand

Pancake lovers, fear not. Strong demand for maple syrup after a poor Canadian harvest has created supply-side woes, but Quebec province is tapping its strategic reserves to keep the world awash in the sweet, sticky stuff. Experts are warning the shortages could be further compounded by climate change, which is already being blamed for last spring's shorter and warmer sugaring season. To avoid shortages, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers said it has released more than half of its stockpile of syrup. "It's normal, that's what we want: The reserves must be the buffer between temperature, demand and production," explained the organization's president Serge Beaulieu.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Argentina
AFP

Argentina govt says budget defeat will 'affect' debt negotiation

Argentina's government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday as its 2022 budget was rejected by parliament, with Economy Minister Martin Guzman insisting this would "affect" its debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund. Guzman said the defeat "weakens us as a nation-state within Argentina and before the world. And that hurts us." The defeat came just hours before President Alberto Fernandez held a virtual meeting with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. "I spoke with the head of the IMF @KGeorgieva," said Fernandez on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UK wheat crop seen at 13.99 mln T, up 44.8% -ministry

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year rose to 13.99 million tonnes, up 44.8% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The estimate was marginally down from an initial forecast of 14.02 million issued in October. The rise was driven partly by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 22.2% so far in 2021/22 to 29.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 29.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 22.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 15.3 million tonnes of wheat, 5.1 million tonnes of barley and 8.4 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat edges higher on weather concerns, corn and soy rangebound

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, building on the previous session's near 2% gains on the back of strong weekly export sales and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, while corn and soybeans were stuck in a tight range. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat range-bound on weather uncertainties

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were range-bound on Friday on weather uncertainties, as dry and unseasonably warm weather threatens yield prospects for the U.S. winter crop, while corn and soybeans were also stuck in a tight range. Crop and weather experts said that dry and unseasonably warm...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil on track for record high pork and poultry output, exports in 2021

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processors are expected to end the year with record high production and exports, according to projections released on Thursday by industry association ABPA. The association, which represents major companies such as JBS SA and BRF SA, projects Brazil's overall poultry...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 3-week top as soyoil climbs; wheat, corn end higher

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures touched a three-week top on Thursday as soyoil futures rose 2% and hit their highest in a week on signs of tightening U.S. vegetable oil supplies and fresh export demand, traders said. Wheat futures rose by nearly 2%, bouncing back from a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil development bank BNDES sells JBS shares, raises $454 bln - sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES sold on a blocktrade on Thursday 70 million shares of meatpacker JBS SA, raising 2.6 billion reais ($454.80 million), said sources close to the matter. The deal represented a 2.95% stake in JBS and the meatpacker bought back...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil 2021/22 sugar output falls sharply due to adverse weather

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes in the previous cycle, as adverse weather conditions affected current sugarcane crop, industry group Unica said on Thursday. According to Unica, sugarcane processing should total 525...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/22 sugar output seen at 32 mln tns, down 16.7% - Unica

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes seen in the previous cycle, industry group Unica said on Thursday. Unica has also estimated the country's total ethanol output at 27.7 billion liters this season, down...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on firm cash markets, higher pork prices

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose in thin trade on Thursday to halt a three-session slide, buoyed by firming cash hog markets and higher wholesale pork prices, analysts said. Most-active February hog futures settled up 1.025 cents at 80.350 cents per pound. Trading volume...
AGRICULTURE

