With the calendar year coming to a close, it’s time for us to once again report our annual efforts to positively impact people and the planet. This work has been described as corporate citizenship, corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental-social-governance (ESG), or social impact over the years, but all of it has been grounded in creating impact as part of our larger purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All. As such, this year — and for the first time — we are publishing our 2021 Cisco Purpose Report, bringing together our traditional CSR Report and the purpose work we’re operationalizing across the company.

