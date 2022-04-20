MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. The Stillery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,528 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901

#29. Emilano's italian pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 Donelson Pike 150 Suit, Nashville, TN 37214-2926

#28. Sal's Pizza & Restaurant, Inc.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37214-3998

#27. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221-3444

#26. Gino's East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2203

#25. Pizza Rev Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2032 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2305

#24. Folk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207-5855

#23. Donatos Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1915 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

#22. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353

#21. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37205

#20. Roma Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913

#19. Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery-Nashville

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-2539

#18. Manny's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906

#17. Nicky's Coal Fired

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542

#16. Paisano's Pizzaria & Vino

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (464 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

#15. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417

#14. Pizze Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702

#13. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706

#12. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125

#11. NY Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270

#10. Mafiaoza's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414

#9. Luigi's City Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (541 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#8. 312 Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2755

#7. Mellow Mushroom Nashville - Vanderbilt

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

#6. Emmy Squared Pizza: Gulch - Nashville, Tennessee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 404 12th Avenue South The Gulch, Nashville, TN 37203

#5. Bella Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033

#4. TailGate Brewery Music Row

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112

#3. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 423 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

#2. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,025 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

#1. Joey's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852

