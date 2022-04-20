Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. The Stillery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Emilano's italian pizza Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Donelson Pike 150 Suit, Nashville, TN 37214-2926
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Sal's Pizza & Restaurant, Inc.
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37214-3998
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Pizza Perfect
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221-3444
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Gino's East
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Pizza Rev Tap Room
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2032 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2305
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Folk
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207-5855
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Donatos Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1915 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Roma Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery-Nashville
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-2539
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Manny's House of Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Nicky's Coal Fired
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Paisano's Pizzaria & Vino
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Pizze Real
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Five Points Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Pizza Perfect
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. NY Pie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Mafiaoza's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Luigi's City Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (541 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. 312 Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2755
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mellow Mushroom Nashville - Vanderbilt
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Emmy Squared Pizza: Gulch - Nashville, Tennessee
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 12th Avenue South The Gulch, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Bella Napoli Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. TailGate Brewery Music Row
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Mellow Mushroom
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 423 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Five Points Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,025 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Joey's House of Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0