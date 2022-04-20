ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNYqM5V00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5077_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#30. The Stillery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSLc0_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#29. Emilano's italian pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 Donelson Pike 150 Suit, Nashville, TN 37214-2926
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxdhs_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#28. Sal's Pizza & Restaurant, Inc.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37214-3998
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPNvP_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#27. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 357 Clofton Dr, Nashville, TN 37221-3444
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMVfJ_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#26. Gino's East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Uvqj_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pizza Rev Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2032 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2305
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpZoS_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#24. Folk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 823 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207-5855
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbsCs_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#23. Donatos Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1915 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pxw3r_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#22. Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209-3353
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Efe51_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#21. Porta Via Ristorante e Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 White Bridge Rd Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0mCV_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#20. Roma Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2703 McCampbell Ave, Nashville, TN 37214-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXZhu_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#19. Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery-Nashville

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207-2539
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EylA_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#18. Manny's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 15 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATkXn_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#17. Nicky's Coal Fired

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5026 Centennial Blvd The Nations, Nashville, TN 37209-1542
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Azh16_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#16. Paisano's Pizzaria & Vino

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZfgR_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sicilian Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 905 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203-3417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVrf3_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pizze Real

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 203 N 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206-2702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Stpr0_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#13. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209-3706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsZaM_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1602 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irFpt_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#11. NY Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6800 Charlotte Pike Ste 106, Nashville, TN 37209-4270
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZfrA_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#10. Mafiaoza's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2414
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25U9GK_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#9. Luigi's City Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (541 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIaYm_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#8. 312 Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208-2755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wR2Pw_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mellow Mushroom Nashville - Vanderbilt

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475U22_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#6. Emmy Squared Pizza: Gulch - Nashville, Tennessee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 12th Avenue South The Gulch, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZK02_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bella Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Villa Pl Ste 206, Nashville, TN 37212-3033
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6dmr_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#4. TailGate Brewery Music Row

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1538 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXIu5_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 423 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwEz1_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#2. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,025 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0z6P_0dNYqM5V00
Tripadvisor

#1. Joey's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Donatos Pizza#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#Ministocker#American#Italian#Donelson Pike 150 Suit
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy