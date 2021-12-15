ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Robbins

New Year, New Opportunities

By John Brookbank
cisco.com
 4 days ago

I can’t believe another year has gone by and for me it has flown. I think Tony Robbins, a life and business strategist, has the right idea when he said, “No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t...

blogs.cisco.com

cisco.com

Building On Our Success for the Opportunities Ahead

To say it’s been a crazy year is an understatement. Between the off-again/on-again pandemic, including home office, return to office and now hybrid work, and the global supply chain impacting virtually every industry, we have been tested in many ways we never expected nor imagined in both our personal and business lives. Add to this an ever-evolving list of new customer requirements fueled by digital transformation goals embraced by every industry and segment, it’s no wonder 2021 was like no other. Yet through it all, we’ve managed to grow stronger and more resilient. I’m not ready to declare an all-out victory, but in conversations I’ve had with many of you and our customers, it’s clear there’s something special we achieved together. In the past year, we clearly had a “stage win,” which is a successful milestone along the way to the end goal of a longer race.
HOMELESS
cisco.com

Two Digital Solutions That Simplify and Improve Customer Experience

Business technology, by its nature, is complex. That’s how we all got here – by selling the complexity. But, unfortunately, this hasn’t always led to the best customer experience. Customers want to enjoy the value of our solutions without the complexities. So we need to make things...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

99Bridges uses industrial IoT to power sustainability

A short while ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Derek Mak, who founded the company, 99Bridges in 2019. He had a clear and ambitious mission: to use technology to power the transition to a circular economy. Derek’s long-term vision calls for innovation in recycling, reusing, refilling, repurposing, reducing and renewing – all with an eye toward changing long-ingrained consumer habits that are highly detrimental to the environment.
BUSINESS
agdaily.com

Pork Industry Foundation launches new scholarship opportunity

For students looking for more opportunities while pursuing their passion in the pork industry, the National Pork Industry Foundation launched the Neil Dierks Scholarship to honor NPPC’s long-time CEO, who is retiring at the end of the year. The $5,000 scholarship will be given annually to a college student pursuing a graduate degree at a land grant university in a field related to the pork industry.
CHARITIES
cisco.com

Network as a Service: Is it the new formula network engineers are looking for?

Refocusing IT’s role on business-enabling projects. I caught up with a friend recently who wanted to discuss his career. He is now a senior IT manager and likes his company. Nice culture, great compensation, and competitive benefits. But he was also quick to point out that something was missing. He doesn’t feel challenged in his current role and he’s absolutely bored. His skills, experience, and knowledge are barely being tapped, so naturally he’s looking around for other opportunities.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Priorities for retail security heading into 2022

Two-thirds of U.S.-based retailers said that the COVID-19 pandemic increased risks for their organizations in 2020 and even as shoplifting rates decreased in 2021, the retail shrink rate remained steady at a 5-year high of 1.62%. In the past year, loss prevention teams have had to adapt to new priority concern areas while 44% of retailers allocated more budget to loss prevention. So, what have been the top concerns in retail security from the past year?
RETAIL
tufts.edu

Tufts_Secure: New Year, New Certificates!

As we begin 2022, much like previous years, you will be asked to renew your certificate when you try to access the Tufts_Secure network on campus. In January 2022, if you are on campus and try to access the Tufts_Secure network, you might get a message that says, "trust this device". You should just say yes and accept the new certificate to use the network with your Tufts credentials.
EDUCATION
uvureview.com

New deal with Chrysalis highlights job opportunities for students

Advertising for a company called Chrysalis around campus is due to a new deal finalized between Utah Valley University and Chrysalis in September. Chrysalis is a company that focuses on providing care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The ad contract is said to last one year and will be seen before sports games such as basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

From Software Engineer Interns to Cisco Family

A lot of people gawk when I tell them that I work with my spouse. Those looks become even more exaggerated when we tell them we not only work for the same company, but at one time we worked in the same organization, in the same building, and on the same floor. But then I caveat with- do you often talk to your spouse about work? Do you always know the exact context of what the other person is going through, the challenges they face, the climate of your jobs? We do. And we talk all the time. To the point we often find ourselves passionately talking about work during our date nights. But we love it; and we both love to work for Cisco.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

The Future of Student Services is Hybrid

Education institutions deliver a vast array of services to students beyond their core mission of teaching and learning, from academic, health and emotional support to counseling have historically been challenged to provide the vast array of student services they need to deliver in a timely, high quality and cost-effective manner. Among the reasons for this are the difficulty in finding the specialists they need to deliver the services, the cost of those specialists, and the logistical challenges of delivering those services to all students. Historically these services have been delivered mostly, if not exclusively, on campus. As with teaching and learning, the pandemic forced institutions to rapidly adopt virtual delivery of these services. Many struggled with this shift, leading to a significant drop in service delivery and student engagement.
EDUCATION
The Drum

A new year and a refreshed open web – uncover the opportunities outside the walls in 2022

2021 has been monumental for digital advertising, thanks largely to the spotlight placed on identity and the changes marketers have implemented around the use of consumer data for targeted advertising. Don’t worry, this isn’t another identity article, but rather one that looks at the lay of the programmatic land for the next 12 months, uncovering the opportunities for marketers who are ready to venture outside the walled gardens.
INTERNET
accountingtoday.com

New liability risks for the new year

The successful expansion of many accounting practices during the pandemic has set them up for liability risks in the year ahead. “One of the things that stands out is just how resilient the accounting profession has been and how amazing it’s been to work with them, and the impact they had in aiding their clients,” said Ken Mackunis, executive vice president with Aon Insurance Services. “When they expanded their services in response to their clients’ needs as a result of the CARES Act, they stretched into a broader role for CPAs. We’re seeing firms thrive and grow. At the same time, we’re seeing that they did a good job of client selection and client retention. That’s where risk starts, with growth and expansion of the breadth of services. That’s a positive backdrop of how we’re looking at risk into 2022.”
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Cisco Purpose Report: Measuring and reporting impact along our purpose journey

With the calendar year coming to a close, it’s time for us to once again report our annual efforts to positively impact people and the planet. This work has been described as corporate citizenship, corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental-social-governance (ESG), or social impact over the years, but all of it has been grounded in creating impact as part of our larger purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All. As such, this year — and for the first time — we are publishing our 2021 Cisco Purpose Report, bringing together our traditional CSR Report and the purpose work we’re operationalizing across the company.
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Connecting Cars for a Better Experience

The Internet of Things (IoT) is here to stay. From digital entertainment to life-saving healthcare, the potential is limitless. And consumers are ready. They continue to demand the services, safety, and intelligence delivered by IoT-enabled connectivity. Enterprises are also benefitting as they transform business models and create new revenue opportunities. At Cisco, we continue to be a strategic advisor and innovator in this space to help our customers thrive in our ever-changing, connected world.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

See How to Use APIClarity with GitLab CI/CD and Kubernetes

In my previous blog, we talked about the benefits that Cloud Native technologies bring to microservice software development. And, how APIClarity gives us better visibility into how and when our APIs are being utilized. In this article, we are going to show you an example of how we are utilizing...
SOFTWARE

