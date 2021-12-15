ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle Court House Museum to be closed through spring 2022

By Charlie Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
New Castle County Court House. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.

New Castle County Court House. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.

Beginning Dec. 31, the New Castle Court House Museum will be closed for the installation of a fire sprinkler system throughout the historic building.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

According to a press release announcing the closure, all contractors considered for the project were required to have experience working with historic buildings.

Design schemes were reviewed by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service.

New Castle residents and visitors may experience some minor inconveniences during the time that installation is taking place.

“Division staff and contractors will make every effort to keep disruptions to a minimum and to facilitate the timely installation of a fire suppressant system that will make the court house a safer place for both visitors and staff,” the release says.

Prior to installing the sprinkler system, the museum’s contents will be made safe from damage and staff will continue to work in alternative locations in the building while installation is taking place.

Built in 1732, the New Castle Court House is one of the oldest active courthouses in the United States and was Delaware’s first state capitol.

At the court house  in 1776, New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties declared their independence from Pennsylvania and England creating the Delaware State.

During its nearly 300 years of history, the National Historic Landmark has played many pivotal roles in the political, social and commercial life of both New Castle and Delaware.

Operated by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the museum is a partner site in the First State National Historical Park.

The court house and museum is located at 211 Delaware Street in New Castle.

