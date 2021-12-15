ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kenya detects 3 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNairobi [Kenya] December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Kenya's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday it has detected three cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country. The cases were detected among travellers at the country's airports, said Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Health. "We have detected Omicron...

