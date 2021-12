I'm going to tell you right now that my heart will break when my kids stop believing in Santa Claus, even though I know it's a normal part of life. Seeing their eyes light up in excitement every time they see or hear about the Jolly Old Elf is something I live for every holiday season, and I fully intend to keep them believing as long as possible. Not just for me, but for them too.

