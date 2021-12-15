ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois and Wisconsin Folks Agree on Their Favorite Spider-Man

By Sweet Lenny
97ZOK
97ZOK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Spider-Man flick is opening this week so there's plenty of pandemonium surrounding the webhead. One of the more interesting things about the new Marvel Spidey movie is that all three of the most recent actors who played Peter Parker are rumored to be involved. To what extent,...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
97ZOK

Watch The Opening Scene From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In advance of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release in theaters next week, Marvel has shared the opening sequence to the Tom Holland-led flick. The clip premiered on Late Night with Seth Myers, followed by an interview with Holland himself. Picking up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Who His Favorite Spider-Man Actor Is

It's an argument that has no end in sight, especially if rumors for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home end up panning out like some fans hope, which is your favorite Spider-Man? Each generation over the past twenty years has gotten their own live-action, big screen version of Spider-Man. Ever the man to voice an opinion on comic books and geek media, filmmaker Kevin Smith has thrown his hat in the ring and proclaimed which of the three live-action Spider-Man is his favorite. Speaking on the latest FatMan Beyond Live podcast about rumors of future Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland in the role, Smith jokingly pushed aside worries that Holland may no longer want to play the part in the future.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
ComicBook

Every State's Favorite Spider-Man Reveals Surprising Top Choice Across the U.S.

Using Twitter's geotagging function and a series of keyword searches, the staff at betonline.ag have determined the favorite live-action Spider-Man of each of the 50 U.S. states. While this is the kind of thing that could theoretically have been done anytime, this year in particular seems like a good time to do it, since the run-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home has included a ton of speculation that Tom Holland's Peter Parker would be joined by alternate universe versions played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, leading to a ton of chatter around the idea of who is the definitive (or at least best-loved) Spider-Man of all.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Way Home’ Redefines Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] “With great power there must also come, great responsibility.” That line, even in all of its many variations over the years, has always been at the core of Spider-Man. Consistently they’ve been the words, delivered by Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, that have begun the journey of Spider-Man, that is, until Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ latest installment of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is a joyous and sincerely moving celebration of three generations of Spider-Man films, and there is plenty, and will continue to be plenty, to talk about in terms...
MOVIES
97ZOK

Sony CEO Says Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Future Is Up In The Air

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in just a few days, and the early positive reactions from critics all point towards another hit. The third Tom Holland-led Spidey flick will reportedly rip open the multiverse, creating tons of opportunities for exciting crossovers. All in all, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios make a winning team. But what exactly happens next for Holland’s Peter Parker?
MOVIES
97ZOK

Set Of Popular Action Movie Filmed In Illinois Still Abandoned

The set of a famous action movie filmed in Illinois is still abandoned after many years. I remember several years ago, driving into a Chicago Bears game. I was on I-55 when I spotted something rather unusual just outside of the city. There appeared to be some sort of group of silos that were painted with some strange markings.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Online
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Title Revealed

As production continues on the second film in Sony's Into the Spider-Verse franchise, the studio took to CCXP in Sao Paulo Saturday afternoon to reveal the official title for the upcoming sequel. Henceforth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is being called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The vast majority of the...
MOVIES
libertywingspan.com

Spider-Man ultra fan

With Spider-Man: No Way Home opening in theaters Friday, Spider-Man is on many minds, but for teacher Haley Brown, the web-slinger has been a lifelong hero and inspiration. “I’ve loved Spider-Man ever since I could make sense of the shapes and colors that made him a recognizable character,” Haley said. “I loved him from a very early age, probably five or six. However, my mom was very, very traditional and set in gender roles. At the time, it was only me and my younger sister, but then when I was about nine, my younger brother was born and suddenly there was an excuse in the house to have all sorts of superhero things, like bedsheets and pillows, and I started slowly stealing them from him because I figured he’s a baby, he can’t stop me.”
MOVIES
97ZOK

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: All the Coolest Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seriously. This is a spoiler warning. Those who fail to heed it will be banished out of the Sacred Timeline forever. Pretty much all of Marvel’s movies are jam-packed with Easter eggs and references to previous films, comic books, and...
TV SHOWS
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy