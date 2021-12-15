You Said It

United States president Joe Biden warned the citizens of America that the unvaccinated people might face a “winter of severe illness and death”. Pointing out the emergence of the new omicron variant. He urged that the citizens should get their initial doses or booster shots by this time. “It’s...
Texas has begun building its own "wall" of huge steel bars on the border with Mexico, its Republican governor Greg Abbott said Saturday, accusing President Joe Biden of not doing enough to stop illegal immigration. Such a wall "is needed for one single reason, and that's because the Biden administration has failed to do its job," he said from Rio Grande City, speaking in front of a crane and steel bars.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide ban against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country. Support local journalism reporting on...
During a town hall event in July, hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, President Joe Biden assured the country that if they were vaccinated, they would not contract COVID-19. He said it to motivate people to get vaccinated, but it wasn't true. “You're not going to get COVID if you...
STEVE CLEMONS, a good friend of Playbook, knows JOE MANCHIN as well as anyone in Washington. When Steve was recently honored by the French, Manchin was there to celebrate. When Manchin recently sat down with a group of Washington insiders for an off-the-record dinner in a private room at Cafe Milano, it was Steve who hosted it. At a recent soiree at the French ambassador’s residence, Clemons was the guy guiding the senator around the first floor of the Kalorama mansion and acting as a kind of gatekeeper for the dozens of revelers in black tie who wanted face time.
With all due respect to Joe Manchin, his political power stems from the simple fact that America elected Joe Biden as president last year while at the same time preferring Republicans in Congress. "Biden enjoyed an edge of 7.1 million votes (4.5%) over President Trump, while the Democrats suffered a loss of 13 seats in the House, reducing their margin from 36 to just 10," Brookings wrote. You could almost say, America reelected Trump--without the Trump.
President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
Kamala Harris vigorously defended Joe Biden when Charlamagne tha God questioned who was really “running the country.”. The tense exchange went down in the latest episode of Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God, in which the titular host criticized POTUS for failing to uphold his promises to the American people. Charlamagne specifically pointed to roadblocks facing the $2 trillion social spending package, which some Democratic moderates—like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin—have refused to support.
Sen. Joe Manchin's move to torpedo the Build Back Better plan will likely weigh on US growth, Goldman Sachs said. The Wall Street Bank on Monday cut its US economic forecasts for the first, second and third quarters of 2022. Manchin told Fox News Sunday that he couldn't go along...
