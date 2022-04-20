siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Green Bay

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#16. The Black Sheep Pub and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2638 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-7327

#15. Parker John's BBQ & Pizza, Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2851 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5754

#14. Aldo's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1247 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303-4260

#13. Green Bay Pizza Co Inc

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2229 University Ave, Green Bay, WI 54302-4510

#12. Jake's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 112 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-1514

#11. Luigi's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2733 Manitowoc Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-4901

#10. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1675 E Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302-2735

#9. Rosati's Pizza Of Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 745 S Huron Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311

#8. Pizza Ranch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2206 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54302

#7. Gallagher's Pizza - West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2655 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303

#6. Glass Nickel Pizza Co. Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 416 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303-2716

#5. Cranky Pat's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 709 Bellevue St, Green Bay, WI 54302-2401

#4. Gallagher's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1927 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301-5200

#3. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2495 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5201

#2. Sammy's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2161 S Oneida St., Green Bay, WI 54304

#1. Rustique Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13201 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313-8043

