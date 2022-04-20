ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Green Bay

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNYo2A800
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFIQx_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#16. The Black Sheep Pub and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2638 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-7327
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe71o_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#15. Parker John's BBQ & Pizza, Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2851 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5754
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aXBH_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#14. Aldo's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1247 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303-4260
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkikV_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#13. Green Bay Pizza Co Inc

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2229 University Ave, Green Bay, WI 54302-4510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zym8Y_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#12. Jake's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-1514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sF6oW_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#11. Luigi's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2733 Manitowoc Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-4901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHIri_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#10. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1675 E Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302-2735
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQwuq_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#9. Rosati's Pizza Of Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 745 S Huron Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgPlX_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza Ranch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2206 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTMce_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#7. Gallagher's Pizza - West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2655 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffp24_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#6. Glass Nickel Pizza Co. Green Bay

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 416 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303-2716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6WXJ_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#5. Cranky Pat's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 709 Bellevue St, Green Bay, WI 54302-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4Yhp_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#4. Gallagher's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1927 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301-5200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sspl_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#3. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2495 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e29VZ_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#2. Sammy's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2161 S Oneida St., Green Bay, WI 54304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZUTh_0dNYo2A800
Tripadvisor

#1. Rustique Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13201 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313-8043
- Read more on Tripadvisor

