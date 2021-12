Here's where I see volatility falling to, and how to play it. While the market has seen some crazy moves Friday, I think we could be set up for a drop ... in volatilityNext Wednesday is the VIX December expiration, this is the day before the beginning of a long weekend, and the holiday seasonI think there are strong odds that VIX is not just going to close below 20 on Wednesday, but potentially close below 1...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO