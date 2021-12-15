ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

“It Is Going To Be A Challenge”- Man City Official Offers Verdict on Champions League Draw

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 4 days ago
Manchester City were re-drawn to face the champions of Portugal, Sporting CP in a Champions League round of 16 tie.

Pep Guardiola's side will make the trip to Lisbon on 16th February for the first-leg of the clash, before hosting their Portuguese opponents at the Etihad Stadium on 10th March for the return and second-leg fixture.

Speaking to ManCity.com following the draw, Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain touched on how Portugal’s finest need no introduction.

The Etihad official explained, “Everything that can help us to know more about Sporting is always better. We know (about) the coach already, how well they have replaced Bruno Fernandes, (with) Pedro Goncalves scoring goals."

"We know what they are, how good they are doing in the last seasons since their new president Frederico Varandas. We know that they are becoming a top Portuguese club again. We know that if you are always top in the Portuguese league, you have to at least beat Porto and Benfica”, Begiristain explained.

Txiki Begiristain further went on to touch on the challenges of facing Sporting, “It means they're there and we know what it means to play against them. We know from our experiences of playing Porto in the last seasons. It means they are always strong, difficult to beat and it is going to be a challenge, but we are happy to accept it.”

On Sporting’s style of play, Begiristain gave his thoughts, explaining, “They are solid. They play with a back five and they are a very solid team. In the Champions League, they had an unbelievable run. They were in-form. We know how they compete, how they win duels and don’t lack fight. We need to be ready for that.”

Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
PREMIER LEAGUE
