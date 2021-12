Hulu’s Mother/Android is a thin-sliver-of-hope post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller from increasingly notable writer/director Mattson Tomlinson, who scripted Project Power for Netflix, and was brought into The Batman writing room to help out Matt Reeves (who has producer credit here). Last seen talking to spots on a green screen that later became Tom and Jerry, Chloe Grace Moretz headlines as a turbo-preggo woman trying to make her way across a hellscape with the baby’s daddy, avoiding the humanoid robots bent on eradicating all humans on their way to world domination. If that sounds like a familiar premise, you won’t be surprised to learn that Tomlinson’s next reported project is a Terminator anime series, which makes you wonder if Mother/Android is just a practice run for his involvement in a big franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO