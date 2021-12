LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Tequila, the essential ingredient in the widely popular Margarita, continues to dominate the United States drinks market, with a 54.9% year-over-year increase in off-premise sales as reported by Nielsen. As the most widely distributed non-alcoholic spirits brand in the world, Lyre’s is no stranger to seizing industry trends. Right in time for Dry January, Lyre’s will launch two agave spirit alternatives in the United States: Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva. Priced at $35.99 per 700ml bottle, both expressions will be available for nationwide shipping via Lyres.com, Amazon.com, and at bars and retailers across the country.

