Michigan Lands Commitment From Elite Safety Prospect

Michigan football's 2022 recruiting class received a massive boost on Wednesday as four-star safety Keon Sabb signed his national letter of intent with the Wolverines. The 6-2, 200-pound prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy picked Michigan over other Power Five programs like Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Here is the scouting report for Sabb via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports: