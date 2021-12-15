Butler Wooten & Peak Splits Into Three New Firms

Sheppard Mullin is postponing its office return date to Feb. 7. After Feb. 7, teams are asked to plan to be together in the office at least three days per week. The firm's new 'unplug' program offers 40 hours of billable credit for time off to associates and special counsel.
Pinsent Masons has added two energy partners to its Paris office, bolstering the firm’s expertise in natural resources and sub-Saharan Africa. Matthieu Le Roux and Olivier Bustin join from Vieira de Almeida, a Lisbon-based firm with significant business in Africa.
Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed employment partner, Fatim Jumabhoy, into a new role as managing partner of its Singapore office, effective 1 January 2022. She also heads the firm’s employment, pensions and incentives practice across Asia. Jumabhoy represents corporates on complex multi-jurisdiction labour and employment issues including contingency planning,...
On Tuesday, e-discovery and legal services provider Consilio announced it had acquired fellow legal services provider Legility for an undisclosed sum. The deal capped an active year for Consilio, which saw a new investor in Stone Point Capital join in April, followed by high-profile M&A activity with Xact Data Discovery (XDD) and Special Counsel’s EQ and D4 units in the months following.
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt has named Maureen Killoran, a corporate-commerical litigator and former Calgary office managing partner, its new national co-chair, effective Jan. 1. Killoran succeeds Dale Ponder, a trailblazer for women in law firm leadership in Canada, who is retiring at the end of this year.
Slaughter and May has upped its newly qualified lawyer salaries once again in 2021, rejoining its Magic Circle rivals in this year’s pay war. The firm is increasing its NQ pay from £100,000 to £107,500, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday. This is the firm’s third increase in 2021, having raised rates in February and July.
It seems 2021 is in ending with all the same themes that have dominated the U.K. legal industry throughout the year. Slaughter and May has unveiled its third pay rise of the year, following others that have made the same decision multiple times since January. Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie have also increased their compensation packages for juniors.
Firms are generally expected to increase their investment in business professionals going forward. The number of secretaries is decreasing at most firms, but the new roles they're creating require special expertise. In-demand roles include pricing specialists, business development professionals, and technology staff. Even amid a pandemic that initially caused law...
"Spend time with people you like and care about, and invest your energies in activities and organizations that speak to your passions. In doing so, you will find true commonality with people which will lead to authentic relationships."
Australia-based third-party funder Litigation Capital Management Limited on Friday terminated London-based executive vice-chairman Nick Rowles-Davies on the basis of “gross misconduct.”. The funder, which trades on London’s AIM exchange, announced that the decision to end Rowles-Davies’ employment and immediately remove him from the board of directors follows the identification...
Maria DiLorenzo, former senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for J.Crew Group, has sued the retailer for allegedly failing to accommodate her needs related to a disability, including time off to recover from surgery, and firing her after she raised concerns. According to the complaint, DiLorenzo suffered sudden...
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, law firms leaders have made one thing very clear – the past 18 months has been a time to reassess office needs. But as the industry begins to return to the workplace, law firms are taking different approaches to their future space requirements.
Simpson Thacher Names First Female Litigation Co-Chair. The New York-based Lynn Neuner is set to take the lead of the firm’s 250-lawyer litigation department with current co-chair Jonathan Youngwood at the turn of the year. Boies Schiller Flexner Reelects David Boies as Chair. Dylan Jackson | December 13, 2021.
It’s a really good time to be an associate at Susman Godfrey, the Houston-based litigation boutique that announced bonuses on Wednesday that far exceed the market rate at Big Law firms. The median bonus for each class of associates at Susman Godfrey ranges from $115,000 to $215,000, far exceeding...
Law firms' focus on billing and collections continued in 2021, with a 2.1% decrease in the collections cycle and a 12.4% increase in inventory. According to the 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, such discipline was a 'silver lining' from the onset of COVID-19 that again fueled revenue and profit gains this year.
Little Rock-based Rose Law Firm said Monday (Dec. 13) that David S. Mitchell Jr. has been elected the firm’s new managing member, effective Feb. 1, 2022. Mitchell succeeds Robyn P. Allmendinger, who served as the firm’s first female managing member for the past four years and recently decided to step down from the role. She will continue as a member of the firm’s management committee.
Macfarlanes, Norton Rose Fulbright and the Ince Group have announced double-digit rises in operating profits in their latest key financial statements. Operating profits at U.K. firm Macfarlanes grew by nearly 13% over the 12 months to April 30 2021, while the firm also improved its cash position by 64% during the year, to £74 million, up from £45 million in 2020.
