Public Health

State health officials taking additional steps as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced a series of additional actions to address the potential for a further surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The Maryland Department of Health and other key state agencies have been working daily with the state’s hospitals and the Maryland Hospital Association on...

www.wmdt.com

State
Maryland State
Person
Larry Hogan
