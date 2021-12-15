ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Dr. Anthony Fauci chats with Nicole Crites

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We really need to get the rest of the country vaccinated," Fauci...

www.azfamily.com

KQED

Dr. Anthony Fauci Talks Omicron and the Critical Need for Booster Shots

California is bracing for another potential winter surge of COVID-19 cases courtesy of the omicron variant, a new strain of the virus believed to be highly infectious and less responsive to vaccines. The rising rate of new infections throughout the state — albeit, much slower than last year — prompted...
HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says there’s no need for an omicron vaccine

The COVID-19 booster shots appear to be stopping the omicron variant, raising doubt that we will need an omicron-specific vaccine in the future, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser on the coronavirus, said Wednesday that there is no need to change the current booster...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Times

Dr. Oz prescribes a Fauci exit from NIAID

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to step down from his role in leading a major U.S. health agency. Mr. Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz,” slammed Mr. Fauci over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which he has led since 2020. Mr....
U.S. POLITICS
Indiana Daily Student

IU will present Dr. Anthony Fauci with leadership award in webinar Monday

The IU School of Public Health in partnership with the Rural Center for AIDS/STD Prevention will present Dr. Anthony Fauci with the Ryan White Distinguished Leadership Award in a webinar at 5:15 pm Monday. The award is presented to individuals who have displayed excellent work in combating HIV/AIDS. Fauci, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Joel Eisenberg

The Biden Administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci Elaborate on New Threats Posed by Omicron

On October 20, 2021, I posted an article on NewsBreak entitled, “An Ethical Debate Renewed: Injecting Children with Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccinations.”. From then to now, the Covid-19 playing field has yet again substantially changed. Current widespread vaccination mandates aside, now inclusive of multi-state required injections of children which was not widely effectuated at the time of the writing of that piece, the rapidly spreading Covid-19 variant known as Omicron has since been introduced as a potentially grave new threat.
mediaite.com

Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci: Vaccines Could Make Things Worse?

The novel coronavirus and its multiple variants are still freaking out the majority of the world these days, and the neverending discussions about the covid vaccines continue. Now, there’s a statement released by Anthony Fauci which makes people wonder. Check out the following video and tweet. Remember that this statement dates back to March 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS

