Few, if any, electric vehicles currently on sale are as compelling as the Tesla Model 3, whose blend of performance, tech and affordability make it a really good, almost unbeatable value choice. Launched in 2017 and currently built both in the United States and in China, it became the world’s first EV to exceed 1-million sales, earlier this year in June, making it clear just how big of a success story it is.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO