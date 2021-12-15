Tom Brady congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking NBA all-time three-point record

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is now the NBA’s all-time three-point record holder, and one of his superstar pals gave him a shout-out on social media to congratulate him on the remarkable accomplishment.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter broke Ray Allen’s previous record for made three-pointers in a career when he drained a shot from beyond the arc during the first quarter against the New York Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The triple gave Curry 2,974 made threes in his Hall of Fame career.

Speaking of GOATs, the previously mentioned superstar pal of Curry’s who himself is widely hailed as the NFL’s greatest of all time, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, delivered a well-deserved congratulatory message to the Warriors legend on Twitter.

Brady shared a video of Curry that featured highlights from his career as well as archival footage showcasing the star’s commitment to his craft and the hard work needed to achieve such heights in a career.

Curry and Brady both boast endorsement deals with the Under Armour brand, and it’s no surprise the Bucs signal-caller made sure to include a well-placed plug for the company in his message.

It appears that Brady and Curry enjoy a collegial friendship beyond their shared sponsorship ties, and the former actually gave the latter a social media shout-out a few seasons ago ahead of the NBA Finals.

Brady has often stated being hailed as the GOAT makes him extremely uncomfortable, though it’s safe to say he knows exactly where he stands when it comes to such accolades. It appears that Curry has no such reservations about proclaiming himself the greatest shooter in NBA history given his postgame comments.

What’s more, it’s been suggested that Curry has the makeup, drive and determination to enjoy the kind of long career Brady has put together. If that occurs, the case can be made that Curry will amass so many made three-pointers that his record may never be broken.