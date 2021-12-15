Fox News website goes nine straight months leading in multiplatform minutes, dominates in multiplatform views

CNN host Brianna Keilar has urged her viewers to get tested before seeing friends and family after she tested positive for Covid and was symptomatic. Ms Keilar announced news of her positive test result early on Friday, meaning she will not appear on CNN until she ends isolation, which is typically 10 days. “I have symptomatic covid and am so thankful to have the protection of being double vaccinated and boosted,” she tweeted, before appealing to Americans to test. “Please be careful about potential exposures,” the CNN host wrote. “Get tested before gathering with friends and family.”Many of her...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO