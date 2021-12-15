ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News website goes nine straight months leading in multiplatform minutes, dominates in multiplatform views

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News' website continued its winning streak, topping competitors in total multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in November 2021. Last month, FoxNews.com reached over 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes and nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views, according to Comscore. November marked the ninth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform minutes and its...

