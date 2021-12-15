ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Edgemesh Sees Record Growth Driven by Retailers' Demand for a Hybrid Headless Commerce Model to Drive Revenue without Risk

By Edgemesh
 3 days ago
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgemesh, provider of an AI platform delivering the fastest online web experience, today announced significant growth in its revenue, product portfolio and customer base in 2021. The viable and available Edgemesh Server, which delivers on the hype of not-yet-realized headless commerce solutions, cutting...

