Edgemesh Sees Record Growth Driven by Retailers' Demand for a Hybrid Headless Commerce Model to Drive Revenue without Risk

After the “Great Resignation” hit retail hard in 2021 amid a labor shortage, the big question remains: Will the situation get better in 2022? Since July, the U.S. has added a net total of just less than 40,000 retail jobs, which accounts for gains in October as well as losses in August, July, and November. In September, roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. While top executives said hiring will continue to be challenges, they’ve implemented new strategies to attract and retain workers. Bob Philion, President...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO