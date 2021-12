The county's annual report recorded more homeless deaths than ever before, and it wasn't due to COVID-19.Homeless deaths increased 11% in Multnomah County last year, according to a report released Wednesday. County officials and homeless advocates said 126 people without addresses died last year, compared to 113 in 2019. The new statistic is part of the county's 2020 Domicile Unknown report. The increased number of deaths occurred despite additional funding for homeless services and more affordable housing from the city of Portland, Multnomah County and their Joint Office of Homeless Services. The officials said methamphetamine drug overdoses accounted for...

