McConnell says January 6 probe revelations are 'interesting'

 3 days ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he is watching what...

Business Insider

McConnell says 'the public needs to know' what the January 6 committee is finding even though he tanked an effort to create a bipartisan commission

McConnell said Thursday that "the public needs to know" what the January 6 committee is uncovering. But in May, McConnell led Senate Republicans in tanking a bill that would've created a bipartisan commission. "I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission'... would uncover crucial new facts," he said at the...
Washington Post

Graham criticizes McConnell over debt ceiling, says GOP leaders must work with Trump

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Sunday continued his criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for adopting a bipartisan deal that allowed Democrats to raise the debt ceiling. Graham, who has become one of former president Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders, argued that someone who did not have a good working relationship with Trump could not be an effective Republican leader.
Republican McConnell says he will probably support Powell’s Fed nomination

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he would probably end up supporting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s nomination for a second four-year term. Speaking at a Wall Street Journal event, McConnell said: “We don’t have a president who is likely to nominate somebody for...
Shore News Network

Murkowski’s Primary Challenger Tshibaka Unloads On McConnell, Says She Won’t Support Him As Leader

GOP primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka said Monday that she would not support Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to lead Senate Republicans if she wins her election in 2022. Tshibaka, who is challenging Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski with the backing of former President Donald Trump, said in a statement that McConnell was responsible for repeatedly helping President Joe Biden.
MSNBC

The Supreme Court question McConnell doesn't want to talk about

It's difficult to say with confidence which party will have a majority in the next Congress — a lot will happen between now and November 2022 — but it's not too early to consider what Republicans would do with a Senate majority. On the contrary, it's the sort of thing voters ought to consider before casting their ballots.
CBS News

Mark Meadows in the crosshairs of January 6 probe

Newly released text messages show a number of high-profile people pushed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get former President Donald Trump to stop the January 6 Capitol riot. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports on the anticipated House vote on whether to recommend Meadows face contempt charges and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
