Signing Day Commitment Watch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Pate, Andrew Ivins, and Chris...

247sports.com

247Sports

National Signing Day: Where the top Class of 2022 QBs signed

Want to win championships in college football. There's the old saying that "defense wins championships," but with how the game has evolved, you're probably going to need a star quarterback, too, to the get the job done today. Look no further than the SEC Championship Game earlier this month, when...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
Josh Pate
#Signing Day
247Sports

Four-star OL Carson Hinzman to wait on signing

Hammond (Wis.) Saint Croix Central offensive lineman Carson Hinzman will not sign during the Early Signing Period and will instead wait until February's National Signing Day. ”Sorry for the confusion, I will not be signing tomorrow as the schools I’m so fortunate to be deciding from are so incredible that it’s making my decision extremely tough and I’m going to need just a little bit more time. Thank you,” he posted.
247Sports

REPORT: Pitt mentioned as possible landing spot for Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada

Barstool Sports reports that third-year Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will transfer to Pitt via the NCA transfer portal. Calzada will not play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder began the year as the backup after having lost the battle in camp to redshirt freshman Haynes King. However, King suffered an injury early in the second game of the season and Calzada started the final 10 games of the year after that. Calzada finished the season with a 123 pass rating.
Orlando Sentinel

McKenzie Milton discusses UCF coaching dreams, Dillon Gabriel transfer and one final Bounce House game | Commentary

McKenzie Milton’s one season at Florida State didn’t go quite as he envisioned it, but the beloved former UCF quarterback doesn’t regret his decision to transfer and remains proud that he was able to come back from the horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg. The quarterback affectionately known simply as “KZ” by Knight Nation took a timeout from training on Saturday to speak with me ...
247Sports

Source: Hokies QB Burmeister enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a source, Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and will not play in the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl later this month. Virginia Tech will already miss multiple starters who have opted out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Burmeister, who arrived at Virginia...
247Sports

Husker transfer target pulls name from portal

One of the transfer portal quarterbacks connected with Nebraska over the last few weeks is officially off the market. Nebraska had pursued LSU transfer quarterback Myles Brennan over the last few weeks, but Brennan announced Thursday that he plans to return to LSU. Brennan announced his decision on social media.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nation's top recruit shakes up college football's pecking order and 'haves' are not happy

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Travis Hunter, the nation's top football prospect in the 2022 class flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, which is coached by Deion Sanders, on Wednesday's Signing Day. As Fitz explains, this move shook college football and it was initially reported that Hunter had signed a $1.5 million Name Image and Likeness deal with Barstool Sports, which offers Sanders' podcast on its network. However, both Barstool and Jackson are denying a deal is in place. This is frightening for college football's "haves" because now they can lose an elite five-star player to an HBCU but Fitz loves this.
247Sports

Former four-star transferring from Maryland football program

Maryland linebacker Osita Smith has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Smith, who converted from safety to linebacker before the start of the season, totaled three tackles, all of them coming against Howard. Even with injuries occurring at linebacker, the 6-2, 215-pound Smith was buried deep on coach Mike Locksley's depth...
247Sports

