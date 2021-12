Global MSP provider adds two positions to transform data protection as a service and accelerate cloud-first strategy. N-able, Inc. the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), announced the appointment of two new leaders to its backup business. Chris Groot was formerly VP of sales and go-to-market for N-able and has been promoted to general manager. He will lead all key functions critical to delivering long-term, sustainable growth, including strategy and product development. Stefan Voss has been named VP of product management. In this newly created role, he will help drive the data protection business in a growing market segment with tremendous upside. These appointments underscore N-able’s commitment to helping its partners better protect both their own businesses and those of their customers.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO