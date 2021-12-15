ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca County supervisors stay silent as Charles Bowman town chief of police, sheriff and district attorney “liars”

The Seneca County Board of Supervisors was overwhelmingly quiet when Charles Bowman of Fayette stood behind the podium during their last meeting of the calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

A recent joint letter authored by Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce, District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz and Seneca Falls Chief of Police Stuart Peenstra remained at the center of conflict, causing a short, tense scene at the county meeting.

“I don’t believe it’s right that they sign, willingly published a letter that they knew was a lie,” Bowman bellowed. “They’ve all seen the evidence before they printed that letter, and they still sent it out.”

The Cayuga Nation is now touting the letter as new evidence, nearly two years after the February 2020 incidents, while being presented before the U.S. Department of Interior after Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. He recently reopened the Nation’s denied land-into-trust application.

Yet no mention of the latest decision by the federal government was made public by any of the supervisors.

“So, this should come down to a phone call because now the highest legal officials in our county are lying. I have no fear in saying that,” Bowman added. “They have no fear publishing lies about me; I have no fear speaking the truth about them.”

Those who expected to watch a public forum that’s typically packed with hot-blooded debates about the neighboring Cayuga Nation were surprised, only to see the supervisors silently sit as Bowman espoused his beliefs for the allotted few minutes.

Seneca Falls Town Supervisor, Mike Ferrara, was the sole voice to comment after Bowman stopped speaking. He vehemently opposed the accusations levied against Luce, Peenstra and Sinkiewicz.

“Not to continue this any further, but again, I one-hundred-percent stand behind the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Seneca Falls Police Department and their investigative work, and the District Attorney, one-hundred-percent,” Ferrara responded. “… And I resent the fact that you publicly come to a meeting and call them liars.”

The major point of contention in the letter expresses that Bowman “was taken and dropped off by Nation police to a perimeter ambulance where he “signed off,” which means he refused any treatment or transport to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.”

As FingerLakes1.com previously reported on multiple occasions, Bowman was searched by Cayuga Nation Police officers while being held in their custody until later releasing him into the care of North Seneca Ambulance, transporting him to the Geneva General Hospital.

A day after his release from the hospital, Bowman exclusively spoke with FingerLakes1.com, recounting the same chain of events outlined in his civil deposition and a statement he issued to the Seneca Falls Police Department in an incident report before speaking with the press that same day.

In a recorded conversation with Sinkiewicz inside his office last September, Bowman explained to the district attorney that he had received initial treatment from an ambulance and eventually the hospital — not handed over to local law enforcement for any processing.

Backed with documentation, Bowman paid his ambulance ride and hospital bills in the days that followed after the Feb. 29 incident.

Even the victim’s advocate who sat in Sinkiewicz’s room as a witness to their conversation later told Bowman that her office would cover his medical fees if he became a victim after — not a defendant — after the grand jury — but that didn’t happen either.

