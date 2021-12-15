ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Poll: Is the foldable Oppo Find N hot or not?

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far, Samsung has dominated the foldable phone industry. Its Galaxy Z Fold line, in particular, has been the true driving force of the new style of smartphones. But now, a new...

www.androidauthority.com

BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Oppo's next flagship wants to best Qualcomm and Google's imaging smarts

MariSilicon X is Oppo's first attempt at custom AI silicon for smartphone photography. It’s peak chip announcement season, it seems, and Oppo has just unveiled its first piece of custom silicon at its Inno Day 2021 — named MariSilicon X. This is not a fully-fledged SoC like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Google Tensor, but rather a custom image signal processor, or imaging NPU, imbued with Oppo’s machine learning smarts.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find N is the company’s first foldable phone, to be announced December 15

Oppo has teased the company’s first foldable phone. The image of the device is only shown from the spine side and we get a glimpse of the phone’s profile, revealing what appears to be a triple camera setup in a vertical layout similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. The teaser’s tagline is “A small enough, big enough folding screen phone.”
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO Find N Hands On & First impression: Possibly the Best foldable phone yet

OPPO unveiled many innovative devices during the OPPO INNO Day 2021 event, one of which was the highly anticipated Find N foldable smartphone. The OPPO Find N has gone through a number of prototypes over the last four years to offer an improved foldable phone experience. And now, we have finally managed to get our hands on the Find N, to share our first thoughts and impressions of the latest foldable OPPO device.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

You told us: The Oppo Find N smartphone display is a winner

Oppo's external display is smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 3's panel. And it seems like the right move according to readers. Oppo is expected to launch the Find N foldable phone later this week, but it gave us an official peek at the device as part of a teaser video last week. The clip shows a foldable phone with a much smaller smartphone display than the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Oppo claims its new Find N solves foldable ‘pain points’ like screen creases

Oppo announced its own take on a Galaxy Z Fold 3-style folding phone today ahead of its Oppo Inno Day tech event next week. The phone, called the Oppo Find N, appears to use a similar folding form factor as Samsung’s device, with an outer screen that can be used like a traditional smartphone, and a folding inner screen for tablet-oriented multitasking.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Apple gift card, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, Bluetooth speakers, more Earlier this week, after more than a month of testing, Apple released iOS 15.2 to the general public. The update added several long-awaited new features to the iPhone, including the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, Digital Legacy, and macro photo control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Of course, many of the most useful features in iOS updates are not highlighted in Apple’s release notes. For example, after you download and install iOS 15.2 on your iPhone, you will now have the ability to...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone Officially Launches, Here’s a Hands-On Look and Review

Officially launched at Inno Day 2021, the Oppo Find N is the company’s first flagship foldable smartphone. Featuring a 7.1″ inner AMOLED (1729 x 1920) @ 120Hz, a 5.49″ outer AMOLED (1927 x 988) @ 60Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, a triple rear camera setup (50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.8 primary + 16MP Sony IMX481 f/2.2 ultra-wide + 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 f/2.4 telephoto), and two frong cameras (32MP f/2.4). Read more for an unboxing and hands-on video review.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The OnePlus 10 Pro could have slower charging than first rumored

The OnePlus 10 Pro was previously suggested to have 125W speeds, but that doesn't seem to be the case. A leaker claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have 80W wired charging. This latest leak also seems to corroborate previously released details. We already have loads of OnePlus 10 Pro...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE: Which device is the right fit for you?

Find out if the Series 6 is worth the bump in price. We’ve said it before: Apple Watches are hard to beat. The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches for anyone who wants a great all-around experience and can afford to pay for it. The Apple Watch SE offers an overall excellent experience for anyone on a budget. If you are already invested in the Apple ecosystem, either device is an especially good investment.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Xiaomi 12 renders, video leak: Xiaomi could be going smaller

Don't expect an under-display selfie camera here though. Renders apparently showing the Xiaomi 12 have now leaked online. The images show a phone with a center-mounted punch-hole camera and curved screen. Xiaomi confirmed the existence of the Xiaomi 12 flagship at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launch a few weeks...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

OPPO's Find N becomes a target for scalpers in China as official stock of the first-gen foldable sells out

The Find N is OPPO's first-gen foldable smartphone, and has attracted a lot of attention in its first market (China) due to its high-end specs and novel form-factor compared to its main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 rival. It has been up for limited pre-sale since its December 15, 2021 launch, although some of that event's units have been listed for increased prices compared to retail since then.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The best Wear OS watch faces for Samsung, Mobvoi, Fossil, and more watches

From elegant to elaborate, there's a Wear OS watch face for every need. Whether you’ve recently bought a new Wear OS watch or you just want to give a facelift to an old device, there are plenty of options to fit your style. To help narrow it down, we rounded up the best Wear OS watch faces available.
ELECTRONICS

