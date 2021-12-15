ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday, December 15, Midday FastCast

WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore clouds roll in today with a few stray showers possible. More clouds roll in with a few stray...

www.wdbj7.com

Related
WKRN News 2

A chilly end to the weekend!

The cold front has exited Middle Tennessee leaving behind temperatures more than 25 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning! Highs today only warm into the mid-40s. We’ll be socked in with clouds this morning, but expect some sunshine to return for the afternoon. The holiday week will begin chilly tomorrow morning with lows in […]
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Sunday Evening Forecast: A chilly day and upcoming week

Tonight: Overcast and cool. Lows near 45. Tomorrow: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs near 52. Temperatures cool down overnight with mid 40s. A low pressure in the Gulf brings rain chances on Monday. It will be scattered showers. These showers are likely later in the evening. Temperatures stay cool and normal for December for most of the week. Highs are in the mid 60s. Our set up for most of the week is winds from the North. That keeps temperatures cooler with clear skies. For the holidays it’s going to be warmer with mid 70s. Winds start to come from the South.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Temperatures return above average for Christmas

Rather chilly for Sunday, now that the cold front has passed over us. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, with highs only in the 40s! Bundle up as you head back to work on Monday. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight. High pressure will keep us sunny and dry throughout most of the week. A dry secondary front passes through Tuesday to keep the cold air in place midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYT

Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 19th

Another beautiful but cool day as we are seeing more rain on the horizon and of course, Christmas is not too far off. Look for clear skies and light winds for the overnight and in to early Monday. Temperatures could easily dip down to and even below freezing in some areas. While there are no official watches for frost of freeze, that could change and it will be very cold regardless. Patchy dense fog could also rear its head, but it would likely be limited to just a few areas and should dissipate quickly at sunrise. Highs on Monday will remain very chilly in the morning and only warming to the upper 50's and low 60's by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

Turning cooler later today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rain will move out of the area later today as a cold front moves through the state. Cool, dry high pressure will build into the region Monday, but rain will return to the area Tuesday as a system moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. It...
COLUMBIA, SC
nbcboston.com

Snow Showers Linger, Cold Air Sets in

Much of central and northern New England is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow as the low pressure system responsible for it, exits to our east today. We saw as much as 1-3” of snow across southern areas of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine while areas to the north received as much as 4-8” of new snow! It is certainly a welcome sight for many ski areas which haven’t had much help this year from Mother Nature!
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Chilly with showers Monday

NEW ORLEANS — Another chilly day is in store Monday! The day will start in the 40s, then warm only into the middle 50s in the afternoon. The day will also be accompanied by off-and-on showers throughout the day, so you'll want to keep rain gear nearby. Skies will stay cloudy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kjrh.com

Chilly Sunday forecast

Today will mostly cloudy and cold with some peeks of afternoon sun and highs in the low 40s with a light north wind. Monday will be partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the low 50s. There will be much warmer temps in the 60s by Thursday and...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Cool, dry week ahead

Sunshine returns today with noticeably cooler temperatures. Clouds will be clearing throughout the day with plenty of sunshine across the midstate. Highs will be much colder today-- only reaching the mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s overnight. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable. Expects highs in the...
ENVIRONMENT

