Wednesday, December 15, Midday FastCast

Another beautiful but cool day as we are seeing more rain on the horizon and of course, Christmas is not too far off. Look for clear skies and light winds for the overnight and in to early Monday. Temperatures could easily dip down to and even below freezing in some areas. While there are no official watches for frost of freeze, that could change and it will be very cold regardless. Patchy dense fog could also rear its head, but it would likely be limited to just a few areas and should dissipate quickly at sunrise. Highs on Monday will remain very chilly in the morning and only warming to the upper 50's and low 60's by the afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO