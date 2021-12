At some point while watching the second season of The Witcher, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, a viewer might find themselves curious about the blonde actress with piercing eyes who plays Ciri. Or maybe you really enjoy the music and score for the series, which is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, and you want to track this or that piece down to hear more of it. Trivia, cast info, music details, and more, it actually doesn’t matter which you’re curious about. There’s a great Chrome extension to know about that will supercharge your Netflix experience, and it’s called Cine Lens.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO