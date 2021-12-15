ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Danes: Pirates off West Africa suspected of taking hostages

Times Daily
 4 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Pirates are suspected of taking six hostages from...

www.timesdaily.com

US News and World Report

Pirates Take Six Hostages From Container Ship in Gulf of Guinea

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Pirates took six hostages during an attack on a Greek-operated container ship in international waters in the Gulf of Guinea on Monday, a spokesperson for the Danish military said on Tuesday. A Danish frigate, operating in the area amid heightened security risks from pirates, sent a helicopter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Napoleon's sword, pistols sold at US auction for $2.9 mn

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, "the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. "We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object."
POLITICS
Michigan Daily

“Orientalism” and minority groups in West Asia and North Africa

Since 1978, “Orientalism,” by late Palestinian-American academic Edward Said, has served as the basis for many academic courses focused on West Asia and North Africa. Widely considered one of the first works of postcolonial theory, it describes the West’s misperception and misrepresentation of the “Orient” — a term used by Westerners to identify Africa, Asia and their inhabitants in an exoticized and often disparaging way. But despite challenging Western academia and creating positive shifts within it, Said’s work also has major shortcomings that must be recognized, specifically regarding the narratives of indigenous minority groups in West Asia and North Africa.
SOCIETY
Wiscnews.com

Taking the kids: Memories of South Africa

From our thatched-roof suite, we were able to watch a bull elephant happily splashing in the river, a lioness and her cubs out for a morning stroll, and hippos and cheetahs. Yes, we feel like we’ve stepped into “The Lion King”. We’re at the vast malaria-free Madikwe Game Preserve in South Africa, some 185,000 acres opened in 1994 by the South African government to attract tourism and jobs. The preserve is home to the famous “Big Five,” and before 7 a.m., we’ve seen four of them — lions, elephants, Cape buffalo and white rhino.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
WORLD
calarts.edu

Slow Show: From CalArts to West Africa

Following its first French edition at Luma Arles and Lafayette Anticipations Paris in 2019, Slow Show, conceived and led by The Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance Dean Dimitri Chamblas, travels for the first time to Africa. The performance takes place as part of the Dialogues de Corps Festival, running from Dec. 6-13 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
THEATER & DANCE

